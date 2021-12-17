ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Meals on Wheels Menu for the week of December 20th

 6 days ago

For those of you who participate in the Meals on...

KSST Radio

Hicks: Your Health And Wellness

Last week, I provided a brief summary of educational impacts in the area of diabetes management. This week, I’m sharing information about Extension activities pertaining to youth health and wellness – summer day camp in particular. Relevance. According to https://nccd.cdc.gov, Hopkins County has a population of approximately 36,810,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for December 21, 2021

I have a brand new Coach purse, the could is a reddish and cream color, asking $90, call or txt me for pic 903.440.5523 if no answer leave a message. Want to buy 10 liter or higher air concentrator. In Sulphur Springs area. Call 903-638-5462. For Sale: 3 great Pyrenees...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Judge Robert Newsom Makes Holiday Visit to Good Morning Show with Retiring Enola Gay

“At one time, I sat in your chair at the KSST control board”, Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom quipped with Enola Gay during the December 22, 2021 Good Morning Show. “When I was in high school, I was a member of Radio Workshop. That was KSST’s educational program for high schoolers during weekday evenings, where we could sign up for a couple of hours shift and ‘dee jay” the rock n roll hits of the day. It was a long-running program, and I was there in 1969/1970. There were a few of us each evening, and we had lots of fun. Probably didn’t follow all the rules, although Bill Bradford had Steve Whitworth, a kind of ‘supervisor’, not much older than we were, to keep things under control in the control room. Between studio duties, we teens had a great time hanging out. One evening, I had brought my guitar with me, and we jammed a little bit. I came up with some alternate lyrics to the song “Lemon Tree” (Trini Lopez) which was on the playlist. If I remember right, it went like this:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Hopkins County, TX
KSST Radio

A Year In Review: 2021 Livestock And Forage

Livestock and forage production are a 3.96 billion dollars industry in the Central Region. Livestock and forage enterprises are affected by climate and market variability. Hopkins County currently has more than 100,000 head of cattle with 27,000 head of dairy cattle. Due to environmental requirements of federal and state authorities, Hopkins County dairy operators must maintain environmental requirements for operation.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Several Youth Participate in the “Wreaths Across America” Local Project to ‘Remember, Honor and Teach’ December 18 in City Cemetery, 8 Others

The wet and windy morning did not deter participation in the annual Wreaths Across America commemoration event in Sulphur Springs City Cemetery and Mel Haven Cemetery on Saturday December 18, 2021. In fact, more than 800 hundred wreaths were placed by volunteers upon the marked graves of veterans within the vast cemetery in an amazingly short period of time. Other Hopkins County cemeteries which held observances were Black Oak, Gaffords Chapel, Shooks Chapel, Pickton, Winterfield, Greenview and Union Cemeteries plus Old Saltillo Cemetery.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

December Movie Pass Giveaway #1

Bright Star Cinemas and KSST Radio 1230 AM are giving away movie passes. These passes are valid at any Bright Star Cinema. See pass or visit their website site for rules and restrictions. These passes may not be available for redemption on new releases. Rules and Information: The passes must...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Masonic Lodges Donate To Blue Santa

Hopkins County Masonic Lodges – made up of Sulphur Bluff, Sulphur Springs, and Cumby Lodges – made a donation of $1.000 to the Blue Santa program today. The funding from the Hopkins County Masonic Lodges would be utilized if there are any emergency Christmas toys needs, such as a family losing all of their belongings to a fire, this year. Otherwise, it will go into the account, used to pick up toys throughout the next year to help make sure there are enough toys to provide Christmas gifts for Hopkins County children in financially disadvantaged families next year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Dec. 17, 2021

Haven Tennison to Amanda Story and Mike Story; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Tim Tolson to Jennifer Ann Tolson; tract in the Santos Coy survey. Ana Micka AIF Daniel J. Micka to Diana L Cross and Johnny R Cross; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Jamie Hornbuckle to Tufeng...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

A Year in Review – Diabetes Education

Each year, our staff provides summaries of programs that have had an impact in Hopkins County. This is the first in a series of program summaries. Because our youngest son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½, he has been as my inspiration for helping individuals who have been diagnosed with diabetes – primarily type 2 diabetes. Below is a summary of the relevance, response, and results for the Diabetes and Chronic Disease Management in Hopkins County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Active COVID Case Count Doubled Over The Last 2 1/2 Weeks In Hopkins County

3 COVID Deaths Confirmed For Hopkins County In Last 45 Days. Although the number of active COVID cases Texas Department of State Health Services has reported this week are lower than those reported from August through November, the active case count for Hopkins County has more than doubled in the last 2 1/2 weeks. Three additional Hopkins County residents are also confirmed to have died from COVID over the last 45 days as well, according to the DSHS Daily Case Counts dashboard reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Blue Santa Serves 341 Hopkins County Families with Toys, Bicycles For Christmas!

On Saturday December 11, 2021, the Blue Santa spirit was alive and well as Distribution Day finally arrived in Sulphur Springs! That day, volunteers had the joy of packaging and placing the asked-for items into the vehicles of the families being served. A massive process in itself, Distribution Day marked the end of a 5-week campaign involving local law enforcement, business, industry, churches, charities, non-profits and individuals in the public. It opened with a sign-up period where income-qualifying families could registered to receive Blue Santa assistance this holiday. Next was filling (and frequently emptying!) the Blue Barrels all around the county as shoppers placed new unwrapped toys inside them. Then there were two full days of the Blue Santa Toy Drive and one night at the Lions Club Christmas Parade where anyone could personally hand over the toys they’d purchased to donate. Then, after all the toys were gathered, they were taken to First United Methodist Church Gym where they were matched up with the wish-lists of the 341 families which would be served.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Wreaths Across America Will ‘Remember, Honor and Teach’ Nationally, Locally Saturday Dec. 18

Everyone is invited to the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery at 11am on Saturday December 18, 2021 for an observance which honors fallen military laid to rest in cemeteries across America. At the conclusion of a brief ceremony, hundreds of beautiful live fir wreaths adorned with red bows will be distributed throughout the cemetery to be placed on graves marked with a small flag.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

