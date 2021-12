JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the Paxon area early Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 1:39 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 1500 block of Melson Avenue. Upon arrival, they say they located an adult victim with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO