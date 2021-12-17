ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Mail-Order Abortion Pills, Now Officially Authorized by the FDA, Pose an Insoluble Problem for Legislators Who Want To Ban the Procedure

By Jacob Sullum
Reason.com
Reason.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday announced that it is permanently loosening restrictions on the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone, allowing women to receive it by mail after a telemedicine session. The FDA had already used its enforcement discretion to allow that practice for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new...

reason.com

Comments / 1

Related
Seattle Times

In Texas, anyone who mails abortion pills can now be sent to jail

Speaking at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin in September, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, struck a jubilant — and defiant — tone. Weeks after a near-total abortion ban went into effect in Texas, Abbott and other conservative lawmakers were there to herald another law intended to limit abortions. This time, they were taking aim at abortion pills.
POLITICS
mprnews.org

FDA relaxes controversial restrictions on access to abortion pill by mail

The Food and Drug Administration has announced it will relax controversial restrictions on a heavily regulated medication used to induce abortions — easing access to the drug at a time when abortion rights are being increasingly restricted nationwide. The drug, mifepristone, is approved for use in combination with another...
HEALTH
JC Post

FDA: Women can now receive abortion pills through the mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
Reason.com

FDA Finally Gets Around to Approving Pfizer's Anti-COVID Pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced today that it has finally gotten around to issuing an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer's oral antiviral medication Paxlovid for the treatment of COVID-19. Pfizer reported earlier this month that its clinical trial found that the medication "reduced risk of hospitalization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
10NEWS

FDA approves abortion pills by mail but they're illegal in Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Food and Drug Administration is loosening some restrictions on where women can obtain abortion pills, including a long-standing requirement that the medication be picked up in person. Officials said Thursday that a scientific review supported broadening access and allowing more pharmacies - including mail-order...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
Lifehacker

What to Know About Ordering Abortion Pills by Mail

Most early abortions are done by taking pills that cause a miscarriage. This method—medication abortion—is simple and safe, but until recently, federal rules made it illegal to get these pills in the mail like other prescriptions. The FDA has now permanently changed that rule. To be clear: we’re...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thecut.com

FDA Green-lights Abortion Pills by Mail

As of yesterday, abortion pills will be available by mail nationwide — at least in states without specific bans in place. On December 16, the Food and Drug Administration lifted a long-standing requirement that the medications must be procured directly from a provider. This is great news for patients who might otherwise have to drive hours to the nearest clinic (or who simply want to stay home during a pandemic or who enjoy convenience), though many states with scant access have already implemented regulations around telemedicine abortion. This is disappointing for lots of reasons, chief among them the success of TelAbortion pilot programs, which, over the past few years, have proved the obvious to be true: Medication abortion is just as safe whether you see your doctor on your computer screen or in their office.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

FDA makes abortion pills permanently available through mail and telehealth

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#Cdc#The Telabortion Study#Telabortion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Michigan Advance

‘Many women will die’ if Michigan criminalizes abortion, Nessel says

“My concern is that when I hear these folks running for this office say, ‘I will enforce the law,’ I hope that all of you in this room and on this call will investigate what exactly that means,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday during a roundtable with reporters, when she argued her Republican challengers […] The post ‘Many women will die’ if Michigan criminalizes abortion, Nessel says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy