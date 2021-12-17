ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine approved among armed forces despite over 12,000 requests

By Mike Brest, Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

The military has not approved a single religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine, even as more than 12,000 service members have sought one. Every active-duty military member must be vaccinated, now that each branch's deadline has passed, unless the person has been granted or is awaiting a response on an exemption...

Army Times

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republican lawmakers fight for group of Navy SEALS who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption for the vaccine mandate

Nearly 50 Republican lawmakers signed onto a legal brief supporting a group of Navy SEALs and other servicemembers who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption from getting the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. Those signing on to the amicus brief included a number of headline-generating conservatives including Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MilitaryTimes

One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal. “A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief for Service Members Seeking Religious Exemptions From President Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

‘They ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), along with 38 members of the House of Representatives led by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are challenging the administration’s vaccine mandate for the Navy. The service members argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wfyi.org

Faith, medicine and COVID-19: Why do religious vaccine exemptions exist?

Many employees are turning to religious exemptions as vaccine mandates become more common in workplaces. Exemptions are federally protected under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But what is the history of these exemptions and what are the consequences?. Imam Ahmed Alamine frequently speaks to his mosque in Indianapolis about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thepampanews.com

Rep. Jackson in Support of Servicemembers Seeking Religious Exemption from the Military’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON — Monday, Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) joined an amicus brief to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in support of 35 Navy servicemembers who are seeking religious accommodations from the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) led the brief, which was signed by 38 Representatives and 9 Senators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Army Times

Troops find religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccines unattainable

More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they are having zero success. That total lack of approvals is creating new tensions within the military. The services, urgently trying to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check by getting troops vaccinated, are...
MILITARY
Sun-Journal

51% of Americans support religious exemptions to vaccination

A slim majority of American adults support religious exemptions to coronavirus vaccine mandates, but most also say that too many people are using their faith as an excuse to avoid immunization, a new survey found. The poll by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core found that...
RELIGION
AL.com

U.S. military has granted 0 religious exemptions for COVID vaccines

More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they are having zero success. That total lack of approvals is creating new tensions within the military, even as the vast majority of the armed forces have gotten vaccinated. The services, urgently trying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
10NEWS

Where to get COVID-19 vaccination exemption forms in Florida

FLORIDA, USA — In November, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law to combat COVID-19 vaccine mandates. From there, an emergency rule penned by state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo ensured Florida employees have multiple COVID-19 vaccination exemptions they can apply for. According to Florida law, private employers cannot mandate...
FLORIDA STATE

