Coffee Open House

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first homes from the homeless encampment deal are ready for occupancy just in time for the holidays, but some Philadelphia housing activists say the city is breaking its promise. While some families are moving into their new, permanent homes, everyone at Tuesday’s celebration recognized that this was an extremely contentious situation with a somewhat of a happy ending. Jannie Mitchell and her children will celebrate Christmas in a place that’s all theirs. “Me and my family finally have a house that we can call our home,” Mitchell said. It’s been a long time in the making “Right now, this is great...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO