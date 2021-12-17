ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Coffee Open House

thecheyennepost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheyenne City Council Ward III will hold a City Council and Coffee Open House...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkar.org

Turner-Dodge House hosting Holiday Open House

The Friends of Turner-Dodge House and the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a Holiday Open House at the historic building starting this weekend. All three floors of the house will be decorated for the holidays by businesses, organizations and individuals. "We're decorating the whole house to make it...
LANSING, MI
1450wlaf.com

Full house for Thursday’s Coffee Connection at Sheets’ office

LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- The Campbell County Chamber Coffee Connection was hosted this morning by Zach Sheets, Edward Jones financial advisor. The 8:30 am event was at 102 North Massachusetts Lane, Suite 10, in LaFollette. “We are happy to be part of the Campbell County community and would like to express...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
traveliowa.com

Christmas Open House at Lee Mansion

Annual Christmas Open House at the Lee Mansion. built in 1867 for the 1st Mayor of Independence. 1917 became 1st public hosp. in Independence. Ownership now is the Buchanan Co. Historical Society. On the Natl. Reg. of Historic Places. Restoration continues - a 5 year program. See how things are progressing.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Food Drink#Dazbog Coffee
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman gets community coffee house all its own

Across America, many towns, from small to large, will tout their own locally-owned coffee shop as the best place for the community to hang out with friends and grab something great to drink. The Town of Troutman finally has its own. After months of delays, Your Coffee Place finally opened...
TROUTMAN, NC
Long Beach Post

Wrigley Coffee to open at former Fox Coffee House, offering jobs to people struggling with housing

To owner Andrew Nishimoto a coffee shop invokes creativity and collaboration. Whether it’s a business wanting to grow its footprint or a regular neighborhood group that wants to plan its next gathering, he encourages it all. The post Wrigley Coffee to open at former Fox Coffee House, offering jobs to people struggling with housing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
restonnow.com

Holiday open house at the Kensington Reston

Togetherness is good for the heart. Be together at the kensington. Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us for our Holiday Open House and experience The Kensington difference for yourself. Gather for live music, with sounds of the season, and meet our team of best-in-class professionals whose spirit of uncompromising commitment to excellence in care and service is brighter than ever.
RESTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
westkentuckystar.com

Whitehaven Christmas open house Saturday

The Historical Whitehaven Welcome Center will hold a Christmas Open House on Saturday. Local garden clubs have decorated the welcome center with decorations appropriate to the historic home. In addition to seeing Whitehaven decorated for the holidays, you can also see the original exterior brick for the first time since...
PADUCAH, KY
CBS Chicago

Cook County Suburbs To Require Proof Of Vaccination At Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Entertainment Venues

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County officials are following Chicago’s lead, and will require many indoor businesses in the suburbs to require customers ages five and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning in the new year. The Cook County Department of Public Health announced, beginning Jan. 3, 2022, customers age 5 and up will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues that serve food or drink in suburban Cook County. Customers will have to provide a valid photo ID if they’re at least 16 years old, as well as their vaccination...
COOK COUNTY, IL
dayton.com

New coffee café to open in former bank in Warren County

The first Biggby Coffee café in Warren County is well on its way to opening, likely near the end of January. The new café, located across the street from Springboro’s Dorothy Lane Market, is set to open with Farmers and Merchants as co-inhabitants of the former Park National Bank off Gardner Road.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

(Paid Content) Biggby Coffee Slated For January Opening In Bryan

NEW BUSINESS COMING TO BRYAN … Construction on the new Biggby Coffee restaurant in Bryan is coming along nicely and is projected to open by the second week of January. Biggby Coffee will be located on the corner of South Street and Main Street. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
BRYAN, OH
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Housing Authority Moves 7 Families From Homeless Encampment Into Rehabilitated Homes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first homes from the homeless encampment deal are ready for occupancy just in time for the holidays, but some Philadelphia housing activists say the city is breaking its promise. While some families are moving into their new, permanent homes, everyone at Tuesday’s celebration recognized that this was an extremely contentious situation with a somewhat of a happy ending. Jannie Mitchell and her children will celebrate Christmas in a place that’s all theirs. “Me and my family finally have a house that we can call our home,” Mitchell said. It’s been a long time in the making “Right now, this is great...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecheyennepost.com

City Trash and Recycle Schedule for Observation of Christmas Day

The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule for the Observation of Christmas Day on Monday, December 27th 2021. Trash and recycle pickup will remain on its scheduled pickup day. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station...
CHEYENNE, WY
milehighcre.com

1900 Lawrence to Break Ground March 2022

1900 Lawrence, a 30-story, Class A office tower located in Denver’s West CBD submarket, has received the go-ahead to begin construction in March 2022. Riverside Investment & Development Company and Convexity Properties have partnered with Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC that made an $80 million preferred equity investment in the development concurrent with the closing of a senior construction loan from Bank OZK. Hensel Phelps is the general contractor for the project. Construction completion is scheduled for early 2024.
DENVER, CO
Itemlive.com

Lynn gets grant for industrial building study

LYNN — The Massachusetts Development Finance Agency (MassDevelopment) has awarded the city a $38,000 grant to study regional demand for industrial buildings, policy recommendations related to industrial development and zoning, The post Lynn gets grant for industrial building study appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy