ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kristin Davis Could Have Played Monica Geller on Friends

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Friends could have looked a little different if things went Kristin Davis's way. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she explained that back in the '90s, she had auditioned to be on the beloved sitcom and, well, it didn't work out....

www.instyle.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Kristin Davis breaks down over Willie Garson's death: 'I'm still not together'

Kristin Davis got emotional while remembering her beloved Sex and the City costar Willie Garson, who died in September at age 57 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. The And Just Like That actress broke down in tears during Thursday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show while remembering her time with Garson, who completed filming on three episodes of the HBO Max revival series after originating the role of Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kristin Davis says it’s ‘not really’ weird being on set without Kim Cattrall: ‘We haven’t been together in a long time’

Kristin Davis has discussed Kim Cattrall’s absence in the new Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That.Cattrall – who played Samantha in the beloved original series and films – opted out of the revival, leaving her three co-stars, Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, to reunite without her.When asked in an interview in Sunday Times Style about whether it was weird being on set without Cattrall, Davis replied: “Not really, no.” She reportedly laughed nervously before adding: “We haven’t been together in a long time.”Davis would not disclose whether she was still in touch with Cattrall,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
James Corden
Person
Kristin Davis
Fox News

Kristin Davis slams 'misogynist chatter' about aging, her appearance: 'I feel angry'

Kristin Davis admitted that recent comments about her age and appearance have left her feeling "angry." The 56-year-old actress recently returned to the screen as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That" along with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon. The women originally played their characters in "Sex and the City" when they were in their thirties.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Kristin Davis Reveals She Auditioned For A Major 'Friends' Role

And just like that … Kristin Davis’ career could have taken a different turn. The star of “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That...” revealed Thursday how she first auditioned for the role of Monica Geller in “Friends.”. Talking to “The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends
Cosmopolitan

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reveal some And Just Like That scenes were faked to throw us off

In case you needed reminding (and you definitely didn't) And Just Like That is here. After several long months of waiting HBO's Sex And The City spin off series has finally been released. And, while you were calling in sick to watch on repeat, series stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were busy revealing the shocking news that some of the scenes they were pictured filming on the streets of New York were faked to throw us all off. All we need to know now is which ones...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Co-Stars Kristin Davis And Nicole Ari Parker Discuss Diversity On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

On the Thursday, December 9 edition of “Tamron Hall,” actors Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker, co-stars of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…,” which premiered today, joined the show to discuss what it was like returning to work on the legendary “Sex and the City” revival and how an emphasis on diversity plays a role in this new iteration. Davis and Parker also spoke about the devastating passing of their castmate Willie Garson. See the video clip inside…
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Celebrities
940wfaw.com

Kristin Davis Is Not Happy About Fans Commenting On Her Appearance

And just like that, comments about the cast’s appearance on the new Sex and the City reboot have started rolling in. Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt on the show, is not having any of it. “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Times Monica And Ross Were Sibling Goals On “Friends”

Being the only sibling on the show, Monica and Ross added an interesting dynamic to Friends. When they were not spilling each other’s secrets all over the place, Ross would try to mess with Monica for banging his son’s head. Ross was obviously their parents’ favorite, who could do no wrong in their eyes, while Monica, though perfect to the bone, often got the short end of the stick. Even though they fought a number of times, they still had moments when they showed love to each other were ultimate sibling goals. Here are some of those times:
TV SERIES
Popculture

Kristin Davis Admits Response to 'And Just Like That' Made Her 'Angry'

Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis has admitted that the initial responses to the And Just Like That cast appearances made her "angry." Speaking to The Sunday Times' Style Magazine, the 56-year-old star lambasted trolls and critics who've made rude or disparaging comments about the way she and fellow cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon look now. "Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that," Davis said. "The level of intensity of it was a shock."
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kristin Davis speaks out about criticism over SATC reboot And Just Like That

Kristin Davis has spoken out in response to criticism she and her And Just Like That co-stars have received about their appearance. Discussing the Sex And The City reboot, which hit screens on 9th December after a *long* wait, Kristin has opened up about comments made over how she, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon look in the spin-off.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and More at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. And just like that, your favorite city girls are back like they never left. Cast members, both returning and new, of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot series, called “And Just Like That,” convened at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday to attend the show’s premiere.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That''And Just Like That' Premiere Celebrity Red Carpet: PHOTOSStreet Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022 Sarah Jessica Parker brought out her inner Carrie Bradshaw in a custom Oscar de la Renta...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Cynthia Nixon, SJP, and Kristin Davis ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Chris Noth Allegations

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis have responded to the allegations of sexual assault against co-star Chris Noth. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the And Just Like That … stars said in a joint statement shared on each of their Instagram stories. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” Nixon, Parker, and Davis star as Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte in the Sex and the City reboot that saw Noth briefly reprise his role as Mr. Big. Noth has been accused of sexual assault by three women, which he has denied. Since the allegations came to light, Peloton pulled a commercial tied to Noth’s And Just Like That … appearance, his talent agency dropped him, and CBS drama The Equalizer fired him from his recurring role as William Bishop.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy