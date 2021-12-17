ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading flats fire: Hakeem Kigundu, 31, charged with murder and arson

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with murder after a fire which engulfed a block of flats left one person dead. Two others remain missing following the blaze inside the four-storey building in Rowe Court, Reading. Thames...

