Major US electric utility companies may reduce power sector emissions by one-third, if they stick with their climate pledges

From the accelerating extinction of species worldwide to wildfires in Siberia and record-breaking floods in China and Italy, the slew of environmental disasters over the last year have been impossible to ignore.While Cop26 was able to go ahead in 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic, the watered-down wording of the final agreement attracted criticism. The Glasgow pact only just kept the 1.5C goal alive – and that could unravel if countries don’t stick to their commitments and present more ambitious plans in future.But even in 2021, some positive environment stories emerged as ‘lost’ species were rediscovered, rewilding projects...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO