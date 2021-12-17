ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major US electric utility companies may reduce power sector emissions by one-third, if they stick with their climate pledges

By Cell Press
 6 days ago

Newswise — Voluntary pledges by major U.S. electric utility companies could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of one-third of 2018 U.S. power sector emissions, on top of reductions these companies must already make to comply with government policies, according to researchers at North Carolina State University and Columbia University....

eenews.net

Q&A: Steven Chu on DOE, grid troubles and Biden’s ‘bind’

Steven Chu hasn’t been Energy secretary for more than eight years, but the Nobel Prize-winning scientist is still weighing in on where the energy transition is headed, and where he thinks it should go. Nuclear should be in the power mix, hydrogen isn’t currently a clean fuel and a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Technology to Reduce Transport Emissions in the EU

Policymakers of the European Union have proposed new regulations for using technology to stop emissions from transport vehicles, increasing road safety measures, and making travel planning more efficient. The proposals strengthen the Intelligent Transport Systems’ rules by mandating the development of services that can recollect travel-related data. The European...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Climate change boosts spread of crop pests in China, threatens food security, says study

The occurrence of crop pests and diseases could likely double across China by the end of the century because of global warming, warned a new study.The Asian giant’s food security could be under threat because of the surge, said the study published earlier this month in the journal Nature Food. The research assessed a trove of previously unpublished data ranging from 1970 to 2016 and comprising more than 5,500 historical crop pest and disease (CPD) records in China.It compared long-term statistical records about pest and disease occurrence in the country with potential climatic driving factors such as temperature, precipitation, humidity,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

The Belgian government tentatively committed itself Thursday to phasing out the country's existing nuclear power plants by 2025 while using gas as a bridge toward sustainable energy sources and possible new-technology nuclear options later. Under a complicated compromise agreement reached after all-night negotiations, an assessment will be made of whether Belgium s energy security can be assured if all seven nuclear plants are shut down. A definitive decision is expected to be made in March. “It would not be smart not to have a safety net,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, indicating that two plants could remain open,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inhabitat.com

Largest energy company in the US is monopolizing solar power

An investigation carried out by Floodlight and the Miami Herald has found that the leading energy company in the U.S. is trying to influence energy policies in its favor, hurting the rooftop solar industry in Florida. The investigation says Florida Power & Light, the largest energy company in the country, is pushing policies that will overturn the current rooftop solar power reward program.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sharks in the Thames and renewable energy records: Ten positive environment stories from 2021

From the accelerating extinction of species worldwide to wildfires in Siberia and record-breaking floods in China and Italy,  the slew of environmental disasters over the last year have been impossible to ignore.While Cop26 was able to go ahead in 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic, the watered-down wording of the final agreement attracted criticism. The Glasgow pact only just kept the 1.5C goal alive – and that could unravel if countries don’t stick to their commitments and present more ambitious plans in future.But even in 2021, some positive environment stories emerged as ‘lost’ species were rediscovered, rewilding projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
irmagazine.com

Companies setting climate goals without tracking emissions, survey finds

Many companies are setting ambitious environmental targets and are confident about their understanding of the issues – but are lagging when it comes to key measurements, new research suggests. Seventy-eight percent of respondents polled by Crowell & Moring say their organization has identified and adopted environmental performance goals that...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers want to study costs, benefits of public power

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) –  More than a dozen New Mexico lawmakers are petitioning state utility regulators to study the potential costs and benefits of publicly owned electrical power for the state. The lawmakers in a petition released Tuesday said they believe public ownership of the electrical utilities that serve New Mexico likely would benefit customers, businesses […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
johnstonsunrise.net

POWER STRUGGLE: Utility giant PPL looks to buy Narragansett Electric Company from National Grid

Nearly all of Rhode Island buys electricity from a single source. That could change next year. A Pennsylvania-based power provider is in discussion to buy the Ocean State’s primary electric service, the Narragansett Electric Company (NEC), from its current owner, National Grid. The parties have reached an agreement but several local advocacy groups and the Rhode Island Attorney General have refused to support the $5.3 billion sale. A final decision from the state’s Division of Public Utilities and Carriers is expected in February.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. says moving quickly to permit renewables on public lands

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has approved two major solar projects in the California desert and is working on permit applications for 50 more clean energy facilities, it said on Tuesday as it seeks to deliver on the president's climate change agenda. The Interior Department, which oversees most...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Miners experiment with hydrogen to power giant trucks

Mining trucks are monstrous machines that guzzle fuel at a scarcely believable rate. Weighing 220 tonnes, they can get through 134 litres of diesel every hour. Little wonder then that mining companies are focusing their attention on these vehicles as the first step to reducing their carbon footprint. Anglo American,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wraltechwire.com

Study: Utilities’ voluntary pledges could cut greenhouse gas emissions by 1/3

RALEIGH – An analysis of pledges made by many of the largest U.S. electric utilities to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions suggests that pledged reductions could reduce power sector emissions by a third as compared to 2018 levels. The study also found that about one-seventh of the cuts utilities have promised are reductions they would have to make anyway due to existing state requirements.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hays Post

Western Cooperative Electric power restoration efforts continue for third day

We ask for your patience as we do our best to respond to the effects of Wednesday's windstorm. We continue to experience significant outages across our service territory. Currently, 2,000 members are still without electrical power throughout Western's service territory. Since Wednesday, Power has been restored to about 6,000 members. While we feel we are making good progress, we will not be completely satisfied until everyone has their lights on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

