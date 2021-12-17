Major US electric utility companies may reduce power sector emissions by one-third, if they stick with their climate pledges
Newswise — Voluntary pledges by major U.S. electric utility companies could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of one-third of 2018 U.S. power sector emissions, on top of reductions these companies must already make to comply with government policies, according to researchers at North Carolina State University and Columbia University....www.newswise.com
