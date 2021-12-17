Energy facility awards funding to Chakrabarty

NEW ORLEANS — From Greater New Orleans, Inc.:. The Greater New Orleans Development Foundation, the 501(c)(3) arm of Greater New Orleans, Inc., has been named by the Economic Development Administration as a finalist in the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The coalition will advance to Phase 2 and compete for up to $100 million in American Rescue Plan funding to develop and scale H2theFuture, a transformative energy cluster strategy, based on clean hydrogen, to decarbonize the South Louisiana industrial corridor.
