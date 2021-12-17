Energy facility awards funding to Chakrabarty

MAYS LANDING– Atlantic City Electric residential customers must take action before Dec. 30 or they will lose out on millions of dollars in free funding to help pay their energy bill. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs recently announced the deadline for taking advantage of the New Jersey Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program – American Rescue Plan Utility Relief (ARP-LIHEAP) was extended to Dec. 30, or until money runs out. With the application deadline fast approaching, customers can receive funding on a first come, first served basis, but they must act now.

