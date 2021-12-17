ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tencent acquires Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese tech conglomerate Tencent has announced that it's acquired the Back 4 Blood and Evolve developer Turtle Rock Studios. In a press release, Tencent says that Turtle Rock Studios was acquired alongside the developer's parent company Slamfire Inc, and that Turtle Rock will "retain its...

