Dark Souls gave way to The Surge. The Surge gave way to Hellpoint. Now, Dolmen is here to give us yet another sci-fi Souls-like. The game is set for release next year, and I got to take a hard look at an early build to see what sort of horrible deaths await players when it becomes available. This preview build features an early area, plus a teleport to a mid-game section after beating a boss. There’s another boss at the end of that, so my playtime here won’t exactly paint a complete picture.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO