ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah man fired from job after participating in attacks on Capitol

By Jon Dowding
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380UFE_0dPrU9hM00

Editor’s Note: Some of the video included in this story may be graphic for young or sensitive viewers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man, who publicly supports QAnon conspiracies, was terminated from his job after videos surfaced of his involvement during the protests at the U.S. Capitol.

In a story first reported by The Current , Dominic Box was fired from Vaden Nissan on Friday. The videos he first posted have since been deleted from social media.

Vaden Automotive released a statement to News 3 about the termination saying, in part: “We are no longer affiliated with him in any way and we are not at liberty to discuss employment matters.”

Georgia man arrested hours after Capitol riot found dead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtVFL_0dPrU9hM00

Vaden Automotive also said they weren’t at liberty to discuss the motivations behind his termination.

Box has been an outspoken supporter of QAnon and spoke to News 3 in August 2020 during a “Save the Children” rally in Savannah.

When News 3 contacted him about this story, he refused to comment.

Complete coverage on U.S. Capitol crisis

Box broadcasted live on Facebook during the riots, posting videos on his now-defunct Facebook page, as well as the Savannah Freedom Exchange’s page.

The first video documents his journey from the rally outside the White House to Capitol Hill, along with thousands of other marchers.

At a few points, Box can be heard narrating the scene around him to viewers of the Facebook Live video.

“I don’t know what you can do to stop a crowd this size with one thing on their mind,” said Box. “After hearing the president speak, specify the numbers and the ways in which this election was stolen from us, I can definitely say I’d rather be on this side.”

Horned DC protester appears in court after fasting since arrest, mom says he eats strict organic diet

News 3 also obtained a video from later that day, which was posted on his Facebook page, showing some of the interactions between rioters inside the Capitol.

Many rioters can be heard yelling throughout the almost 90-second clip, with Box interjecting at the very end.

The FBI is actively seeking information and finding suspects related to the attacks on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 11

Eclectic Gentleman
6d ago

As someone born and raised in Savannah. Vaden will NEVER get another penny from me.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Wsav#Vaden Nissan#Vaden Automotive#News 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
Fox 46 Charlotte

City of Charlotte delays weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated workers to February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Charlotte said it will delay implementing weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated city employees until February as the federal mandate faces court challenges. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule last month requiring companies with more than 100 employees to require their employees […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy