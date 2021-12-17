ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 24 tornadoes confirmed this week in Nebraska, Iowa

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least two dozen tornadoes tore through parts of Nebraska and Iowa earlier this week as part of a...

North Platte Post

Ricketts: Growing Nebraska-a year in review

If you’ve read my weekly columns, tuned into a press conference, or heard me speak before, you are no stranger to my guiding vision for the state: growing Nebraska. It’s been the mission of my Administration, and each year we have achieved success towards that goal. This year has been no different. In fact, Nebraska has made plenty of progress in 2021 worth celebrating.
North Platte Post

Bus fire briefly strands Kansas basketball team in Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town. The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas on Saturday when the fire occurred.
North Platte Post

Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in the upper Midwest says she is stepping down from her position next year. Sarah Stoesz oversaw the organization for nearly 20 years and grew it into one of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country as it expanded from Minnesota and South Dakota to incorporate North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
North Platte Post

Nebraska unemployment drops again to lowest on record in US

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped once again to the lowest level on record in November, beating the previous national record it set the prior month. The state Department of Labor reported a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 1.8% last month, down from 1.9% in October. No other state has seen its rate drop below 2% since data collection began in 1976.
