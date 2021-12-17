Wife's death has prosecutors looking at upgraded charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police used pepper balls to help disperse an unruly crowd of several hundred people after a party in a business turned violent. Officers from several precincts responded to the disturbance at Top Flight Fitness near 73rd and Maple streets around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report multiple fights. The owner of the business told police he had rented the property out for the party, but he needed help getting the crowd to leave.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO