Wife's death has prosecutors looking at upgraded charges
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say they are likely to file upgraded charges against an Omaha man accused of setting fire to his wife nearly three...northplattepost.com
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say they are likely to file upgraded charges against an Omaha man accused of setting fire to his wife nearly three...northplattepost.com
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0