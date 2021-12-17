ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife's death has prosecutors looking at upgraded charges

North Platte Post
 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say they are likely to file upgraded charges against an Omaha man accused of setting fire to his wife nearly three...

North Platte Post

Lincoln man convicted of killing estranged wife's boyfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man faces sentencing in March after being convicted of killing his estranged wife’s new boyfriend in a 2020 shooting in downtown Omaha. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a jury deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before finding 28-year-old Marlon Miranda Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2020 death of Jose Santos Parra Juarez.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Bellevue man sentenced to at least 15 years in death of girlfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for killing his longtime girlfriend. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 38-year-old David S. Clark was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Clark was initially charged with second-degree murder and other counts.
BELLEVUE, NE
North Platte Post

Investigation continues in February death of Eagle man

EAGLE, Neb. (AP) — Cass County investigators say they are continuing the probe into the February death of an 82-year-old Eagle man. Gail Lanning’s body was discovered Feb. 2. Authorities were contacted by a woman who, along with her husband, had been helping Lanning clean and renovate his home.
EAGLE, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Island man arrested following high-speed pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Island Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Aurora Police Department, have arrested a Grand Island man on numerous charges following a pursuit overnight. At approximately 12:25 a.m., NSP was alerted that Hall...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Kearney woman sentenced to federal prison on meth charges

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Sara Duncan, 36, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today to 60 months in prison by Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. In addition to her prison term, Duncan will serve 4 years of supervised release following her release from prison.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Police in Fremont hand out money instead of tickets

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — People in an eastern Nebraska town pulled over by police for minor traffic violations this week are getting a dose of Christmas cheer instead of a ticket. KETV-TV reports that Fremont police are continuing a holiday tradition by handing out $100 bills. Officer Jim Butt...
FREMONT, NE
North Platte Post

Omaha police use pepper balls to disperse unruly crowd

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police used pepper balls to help disperse an unruly crowd of several hundred people after a party in a business turned violent. Officers from several precincts responded to the disturbance at Top Flight Fitness near 73rd and Maple streets around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report multiple fights. The owner of the business told police he had rented the property out for the party, but he needed help getting the crowd to leave.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Omaha man sentenced for selling meth from mother's basement

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Kenneth Becker, age 51, was sentenced in federal court on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Senior United States District Court Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Becker to 144 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his term of imprisonment, Becker will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

3 injured after pickup side-swipes FedEx van on Kansas highway

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon northwest of Salina. Chad Markby, 38, of Culver, was northbound on N. Hedville Road in a 2011 Ford F250 pickup when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a southbound 2020 General Motors FedEx van driven by April Padget, 38, of Salina, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The collision occurred at approximately 2:23 p.m. Tuesday just north of the intersection with Watkins Road.
SALINA, KS
North Platte Post

Fire damages multiple rooms at Custer State Park lodge

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a fire damaged about a third of the rooms at a popular Custer State Park lodge. Firefighters were called to the Sylvan Lake Lodge on Saturday night and discovered heavy smoke and flames extending to the roof. Numerous departments worked throughout the night...
CUSTER, SD
North Platte Post

North Platte attorney appointed as District Court judge

Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Patrick Heng of North Platte as District Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District. The Eleventh District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties. Heng, 63, has practiced law in North...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

