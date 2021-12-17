ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL postpones Browns-Raiders game after slew of COVID cases

By Jen Steer
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZrS6_0dPrTKHt00

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NFL decided to reschedule Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders after a large portion of the Browns roster tested positive for COVID-19 .

The Cleveland Browns COVID-19 list

The two teams, which are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, were slated to face off at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game was moved to Monday at 5 p.m.

The NFL also moved Sunday’s games between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams to Tuesday.

The Browns had virtual meetings on Friday and will have practice on Saturday.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement on Friday.

Baker Mayfield on NFL’s COVID testing policy: ‘Make up your mind’

“As always, our top priority is the health and well-being of our community, coaches, players and their families, whether that is related to COVID-19 or player safety factors. Our team has consistently adhered to the league’s COVID-19 protocols during the past two seasons, and we will continue to operate in a manner that meets and oftentimes exceeds the guidelines dictated by the league and its medical experts,” said Peter John-Baptiste, Browns senior vice president of communications.

The Browns said every member of the organization who recently tested positive was vaccinated, and the majority are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.

Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:

  • HC Kevin Stefanski
  • Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
  • Offensive AC T.C. McCartney
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • WR Jarvis Landry
  • CB Troy Hill
  • DT Malik McDowell
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • S John Johnson
  • TE Austin Hooper
  • TE Ross Travis
  • OT Jedrick Wills
  • G Wyatt Teller
  • G Drew Forbes
  • DE Tak McKinley
  • WR Jojo Natson
  • S Grant Delpit
  • LB Tony Fields II
  • CB A.J. Green
  • S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • QB Case Keenum
  • LB Jacob Phillips
  • LB Mack Wilson
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions, as of Thursday’s injury report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

