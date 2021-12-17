Bond set for suspect in shooting at Youngstown event center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of a shooting early Sunday at a South Side event center was given a $100,000 bond Friday in municipal court.

Judge Carla Baldwin set the bond for Johnnie McCall, 31, who is charged with felonious assault for the shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday at Vibez on East Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said McCall shot a man in the parking lot who was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in a private vehicle. At one time, the victim was listed in critical condition.

McCall was arrested Wednesday by members of the state Adult Parole Authority a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest.

City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson asked for the $100,000 bond for McCall, saying he has past convictions on weapons charges and kidnapping.

