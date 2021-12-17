ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian Lawmaker: Nord Stream 2 Could Become Operational Next Month

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russia-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline could start shipping natural gas to Germany as early as next month, as Europe would not want to drag its feet with the certification process with storage levels so low, a top Russian lawmaker said on Friday. "I can say with a high...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Parliament#Reuters#Nord Stream 2 Ag#Bloomberg#European Union#Eu
AFP

Putin sees 'positive' US reaction to Russia security proposals

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals to curb NATO's eastward expansion was "positive", as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders. Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands last week, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics. Washington responded that it is willing to discuss the security proposals -- within weeks according to a US official -- and Putin said Thursday that Washington is ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva.
POLITICS
OilPrice.com

U.S. LNG Cargoes Flock To Europe Amid Record-High Gas Prices

At least 30 tankers with liquefied natural gas from the United States are headed to Europe, where the gas and energy crisis has pushed regional LNG prices way above the Asian LNG benchmark and 14 times higher than the U.S. Henry Hub price, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Germany has plan for Nord Stream 2 Berlin

The Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline should proceed according to European Union law, Berlin's foreign minister has said. Germany's new top diplomat, Annalena Baerbock, who once accused Russia of "blackmailing" Berlin to greenlight the gas link, has said that she and the country's chancellor have reached an agreement on the project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Navy Times

Security talks with US, NATO to start next month, Russian foreign minister says

MOSCOW — Russian and U.S. negotiators will sit down for talks early next year to discuss Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, Russia’s top diplomat said Wednesday. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia in January will also start separate talks with...
MILITARY
OilPrice.com

South Korea To Release 3 Million Barrels Of Oil Reserves In Early 2022

South Korea will release 3.17 million barrels of its oil reserves in the first quarter of 2022 as part of the U.S.-led global effort by major oil-consuming nations to lower prices. The volume to be released between January and March accounts for 3.3 percent of South Korea’s state oil reserves...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Taking Its Toll on Heavy Industries

(Bloomberg) -- The relentless surge in European energy prices is exposing the region’s biggest gas and power consumers to heavy losses, forcing industrial giants to cut production and threatening the economic recovery. With energy costs spiking to fresh records day after day, financial strain is mounting for industries including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAJ

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. The pipeline opposed […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs has tweeted that “the challenge with Bosnia is how to integrate a country with 2 million Muslims.”During his long speech on Tuesday in Budapest, right-wing populist Orban said Hungary supports Bosnia’s EU bid, adding that as an EU member, Hungary had to mobilize a lot of energy to overcome “the enlargement fatigue that has taken hold of the European...
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kremlin comments on halt of Russian gas supplies to Germany

The stopping of Russian gas supplies to Germany via the Yamal-Europe network is not political or related to the wait for certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The previous day, it was reported that state-owned giant Gazprom, the system's operator in Russia and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Putin threatens "retaliatory military-technical" measures as standoff with U.S. and NATO over Ukraine escalates

Moscow — President Vladimir Putin used some of his most direct language to date on Tuesday in his escalating standoff with the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian leader warned that if the U.S. and NATO do not halt what Moscow considers aggressive actions along the country's border with Ukraine, Russia would respond in a "retaliatory military" manner.
POLITICS
BBC

Europe spat will weaken research - science leaders

Scientific leaders have urged the government not to abandon talks to enable the UK to participate in a €100bn European research programme. They have told BBC News that being cut out of EU research would "greatly disadvantage" British science. Agreement in principle was reached, but UK involvement is now...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy