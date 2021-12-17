ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINA Yearly Awards: Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon Lead Winners; Filipovic, Steffens, Wellbrock, Cunha Too

SwimInfo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINA has announced its annual athletes of the year awards. The world’s aquatic governing body selected swimmers, open water swimmers and water polo players of the year. FINA Male Swimmer of the Year – Caeleb Dressel (USA) Dressel was the absolute star of the Olympic Games in...

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

