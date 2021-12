Research into batteries and energy storage is crucial for ensuring sustainable progress for our planet, and has been a key theme for us throughout COP26. Our #RSCPoster events allow scientists at every career stage to share their research, network with colleagues and engage in debate, and #RSCBatteriesPoster was no exception. In the words of one of our judges, the event was "a great way to get to know energy storage researchers from around the world without having to leave my living room".

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO