This Unique Space Heater Will Make All Your Cozy Fireplace Dreams Come True

The end of the year is a time for reflection, and while we all have many feelings about 2021, here at Apartment Therapy we like to revel in the good as much as possible. From looking back at some of our favorite reader-submitted home makeovers to re-reading the stories that resonated with you the most, as we look back we see that this year was filled with lots of moments of learning and loving in our homes. With that being said, it was also a year of discoveries. Whether it was a fun gadget, a beautiful bedroom accessory, or a practical kitchen tool, the finds this year were vast and awesome. Below, we rounded up the 21 home buys that garnered the most love from both our editors and you, dear reader. With everything from luxe bedding and chic organization tools to new kitchen must-haves and even your new favorite cleaning product, these are the products that became home essentials in 2021.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO