Sheriff’s Department to recieve 10 new cruisers

Ten new cars will be going out to open road positions and we have two vehicles that will be going out to new townships and we have three vehicles court officers will be using to transport inmates to and from court

PORTSMOUTH — In the commissioners meeting Thursday, December 17, the commissioners approved the use of America Rescue Plan dollars for the purchase of 10 new sheriff cruisers for the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

These will be used to replace an aging fleet with many miles on them.

“The ten new cars will be going out to open road positions and we have two vehicles that will be going out to new townships and we have three vehicles court officers will be using to transport inmates to and from court,” said Sheriff David Thoroughman.

5 additional cruisers were purchased by Sheriff Thoroughman using Rotary funds and Inmate improvement funds.

Rush and Washington Township’s voted to add additional protection.

These purchases will allow the department to get on a manageable rotation of vehicles and provides better management of their fleet.

It is expected it will take several months to procure the vehicles as the acquisition of vehicles continues to drag due to supply chain problems.

“We still have not received all of the last vehicles we bought, we received four from our last order but were adviced if we did not place an order soon it would be at least two years for these to come in,” said Thoroughman.

Thoroughman said due to the pandemic and Covid19, the vehicles will take longer than normal to receive.

“The time we will receive these will probably be near the end of the year around October or November,” said Thoroughman. “I have been trying to get pricing on vehicles for around four or five months and it just became available.”

Thoroughman said he does appreciate the Commissioners allowing them to purchase the vehicles.

“I do appreciate the Commissioners allowing us to do this because the Sheriff’s office skipped a year or two on placing an order so that threw the vehicle orders behind so we are trying to play catch up that way they have safe vehicles to opporate,” said Thoroughman. “The usage of the vehicles is much different than family vehicles, they have to start and stop quickly, be high speed, go through fields, creeks, and so forth, so they do take a lot of punishment.”

The Commissioners did express their support on their Facebook page.

“The Commissioners support our local law enforcement and stand behind them!” posted the Scioto County Commissioners.

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved