Ahead of ‘Love & Death’ Debut, Texas Monthly Enters Three-Year Development Pact With HBO and HBO Max

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Monthly has entered a three-year, first-look development pact with HBO and HBO Max ahead of the debut of the limited series “Love & Death,” inspired by the Texas Monthly Press book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and articles from Texas Monthly by...

www.sfgate.com

Texas Monthly

HBO and HBO Max to Get First Dibs on Texas Monthly Stories

During my first job after college, as late-night police reporter for the Tampa Tribune, my shift ended in the wee hours, not long before the presses started rolling, and one of my greatest pleasures was to grab an early copy of the newspaper—as warm to the touch as freshly baked bread—with one of my stories on the front. Today, I and my colleagues at Texas Monthly get that same thrill every month when the first copies of our print magazine land in the office. And we look forward to a whole new source of excitement, accompanied by popcorn, as more of our stories and podcasts get adapted for streaming series.
TEXAS STATE

