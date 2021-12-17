Carmel Board of Education Meeting: December 21st!

The Carmel Central School District Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, December 21, at 7:30 p.m., in the Matthew Paterson Elementary School cafeteria. Prior to the BOE meeting, the Audit, Finance & Personnel Committee...
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A fight broke out at a Board of Education meeting in Glastonbury over changing the school's mascot. The altercation was caught on video Tuesday night. According to video, the fight broke out between a board of education member and a Glastonbury resident. The two people involved...
The Charleston Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the Dale Bumpers Fine Arts Professional Development Center. I. Call to order and establish a quorum. II. Consent agenda. III. Statement of financial interest. IV. Ethics disclosure and resolution. V. HVAC project. VI....
Reports highlight the agenda for a Thursday night, December 16 meeting of the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education. Among the reports on the agenda is a Vocational Report from Brant Burns and Amy Holder regarding the Gallatin FFA Chapter. Other topics are listed as the 2020-21 school district audit, the...
A Truth in Taxation Public Hearing of the Board of Education of Bourbonnais Elementary School District No. 53 will take place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Administrative Offices, 281 W. John Casey Rd, Bourbonnais. The Regular Meeting of the Board of Education of Bourbonnais Elementary...
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A fractious public meeting of the Glastonbury Board of Education was ended early on Tuesday night after heated words turned into physical violence, with a resident who came to speak coming to blows with a member of the board during a recess in the meeting. That altercation is now under police investigation.
GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL, DECEMBER 22, 2021 Last night there was a Green River City Council meeting held at 7:00 pm. On the agenda, there were two resolutions discussed including the bid of 70,000 dollars for the Lincoln School addition tracts B and C. The bid package included a sketch of the development, bid security, and a schedule for the project. The project itself is for 29 single-family residential lots. The motion was approved to accept the bid of 70,000 and authorized the execution of a Purchase and Development agreement with J S construction for the purchase and development.
The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 14, for the first time since the shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.
Governor Brian Kemp appointed William Franklin Griffin Jr. to the State Board of Education. “Georgia’s State Board of Education helps us create an environment in which local schools and systems are empowered to develop policies and programs that meet the educational needs of their students, that support teachers, and that involve parents and communities in the education process,” Kemp said. “I am confident that Frank will help us continue to prioritize education and put students, teachers, and parents first.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Wood County Board of Education met on December 14 to discuss plans concerning possible facility projects for Wood County Schools. The meeting focused on bond planning, career-technical education programs, and other facility projects. Superintendent Will Hosaflook stressed that the Board is in the very beginning stages...
BUCKHANNON — The Upshur County Board of Education met at Union Elementary School(UES) on Tuesday, December 14 to discuss reports from various departments. Beginning the meeting, UES’s Principal Carol Clay presented their Faculty Senate and LSIC (Local School Improvement Committee) report as a video made by students and staff. The presentation highlighted exciting and unique things happening at UES, including: Christmas Around the World, the Social Studies/Science fairs, field trips, community involvement, Fire Safety with BFD, ice-cream trucks, grant securement, positive classroom climate, summer reading challenges and their Teacher of the Month program.
Click on the link below for the Town of Somers Town Board Special Meeting Agenda for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10am. This is a remote access only meeting. Call In during designated time during the meeting to provide comments and ask questions:. Dial any of the following Zoom phone...
In her final newsletter of 2021, Bethel Superintendent of Schools Christine Carver spoke about last night's Board of Education meeting where the Board discussed the mental health challenges particularly with increased incidents of depression and anxiety. "We were concerned prior to the pandemic, but it has increased dramatically," said Carver.
Here is a video stream of Tuesday’s Cortland Common Council meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4th. Below are the time segments for each agenda item. Public Hearing for a Local Law amending C2-9 (Holding multiple City Offices Prohibited) (Start at 0:42) Ward reports, mayor’s report,...
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 14th at 6pm. This meeting will be both online through Zoom and in person at Town Hall. To register to attend the meeting online, click here. Once you register you will receive a link to attend the meeting. To view the agenda for the meeting, please visit the Board of Aldermen Agendas and Minutes page. If you have questions or would like to address the Board of Aldermen during the public comments segment of the agenda, please contact Rich Roedner, Town Manager, at rroedner@elon.gov or call him at 336.584.3601 by Tuesday at Noon so he can ensure your ability to participate.
Concerns about the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the arrival of the omicron variant, dominated discussion at the Sag Harbor Board of Education meeting on Monday night. Superintendent... more. Through a dreary December drizzle, a fire engine, high water truck and company van trundled ... by Kitty Merrill.
With the NYS Legislative Session only weeks from starting and budget requests already beginning, Assemblyman Kevin Byrne and Assemblyman Colin Schmitt will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, December 21st at 10 A.M. in front of the Putnam County Historic Court House to call on the NYS Education Department (NYSED) to scrap any effort to tie state financial assistance for school districts to the firmly recommended, but highly controversial “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Framework and Policy Statement.”
