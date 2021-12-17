Carmel Board of Education Meeting: December 21st!

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 14th at 6pm. This meeting will be both online through Zoom and in person at Town Hall. To register to attend the meeting online, click here. Once you register you will receive a link to attend the meeting. To view the agenda for the meeting, please visit the Board of Aldermen Agendas and Minutes page. If you have questions or would like to address the Board of Aldermen during the public comments segment of the agenda, please contact Rich Roedner, Town Manager, at rroedner@elon.gov or call him at 336.584.3601 by Tuesday at Noon so he can ensure your ability to participate.

