Someday soon, the rich will get richer. After missing the 2019-20 season with a torn left ACL and the 2020-21 season with a torn right Achilles, it's looking like Klay Thompson will make his highly anticipated return to the Warriors after Christmas. It was reported several months ago that the Warriors were targeting Christmas Day itself for the five-time All-Star's return, but recent reporting indicates that it's more likely to come in the first couple of weeks of January.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO