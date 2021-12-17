How to install OxygenOS 12 on your OnePlus 9 (and why you maybe shouldn't)

The Oppo Find N isn’t just some fancy folding phone you can’t buy here in the US. It’s also probably the best example of a folding phone to date, and maybe even the most important folding phone released so far. That’s not because it’s a great phone — in my opinion, it isn’t. But it highlights the remaining shortcomings better than any that I’ve used. And, to Oppo’s credit, those are mostly software issues, some of which are entirely outside its control. But the Find N’s hardware is stellar, with a uniquely flat display and a much better landscape-first layout, easing my fears that Samsung’s early lead would lead to a monopoly. I’d go so far as to say that, in one fell swoop, Oppo’s folding hardware just leapfrogged the Galaxy Z Fold3 line.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 HOURS AGO