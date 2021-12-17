ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to install OxygenOS 12 on your OnePlus 9 (and why you maybe shouldn't)

By Jules Wang
 6 days ago
After suffering through an embarrassing recall, OxygenOS 12 (based on Android 12) is finally back for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. But is the right call to install it on your device? We're going to tell you how you can get the new update and why you might not want...

knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
Phone Arena

Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly

Google teased some upcoming features for the Google Chat in Gmail a few months ago but didn’t exactly say when they will be made available to the general public. With less than a month left until the end of the year, Google revealed that the ability to ring someone directly using Google Chat in Gmail is now available on mobile.
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
Android Police

How to find nearby AirTags with your Android phone

AirTags are Apple's answer to discrete tracking devices like the ones we're used to from companies like Tile, but with the added benefit of using basically every modern Apple device to help locate tagged items. Apple being Apple, though, you need an iPhone or iPad to both set up and remotely locate AirTags. While there's no Android tool that lets us actually use Apple's trackers, the company has released a handy Android app called Tracker Detect that can help you know if any are nearby. Here's how it works.
Android Police

Adobe Lightroom officially supports RAW photos from the Google Pixel 6

One of the reasons many people love Google's camera experience is its ability to capture amazing photos just by pointing and shooting. Now that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro come with upgraded camera hardware, they're also a prime choice if you want to edit your own photos too. Adobe knows that, and it's why Lightroom is now coming with support for RAW photos from the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as newer Samsung flagships like the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Android Police

Here’s our first look at OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders

We’ve only seen the first few leaks of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE’s hardware earlier this week, and now we’re already in for some renders courtesy of 91mobiles. Unsurprisingly, the Nord 2 CE will look pretty similar to the regular Nord 2 and other recent OnePlus phones, making clear that all of the devices share the same brand.
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
Android Police

The OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds offer ANC and other 'Pro' goodies for just $99

Wireless earbuds. Not just wireless earbuds, but ones with active noise cancellation. You can't take a walk outside without having some rain down from the sky. Well, it seems that way, doesn't it? And it's not as if all of them seek to burn a hole your pocket with plenty hitting the $100 level lately. Chalk another up on the board with today's announcement of the OnePlus Buds Z2 — these new Bluetooth 5.2 earbuds walk the line between the $150 OnePlus Buds Pro than the $50 Buds Z, but don't skimp on value.
Android Police

The Xiaomi 12 is looking sleek in these new renders

Xiaomi has already let the cat out of the bag; we know the company will soon release its next-generation flagship, the Xiaomi 12, which will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. If you were wondering what the phone will look like, these new renders are just what the doctor ordered.
Android Police

Oppo Find N hands-on: Samsung's head start means nothing

The Oppo Find N isn’t just some fancy folding phone you can’t buy here in the US. It’s also probably the best example of a folding phone to date, and maybe even the most important folding phone released so far. That’s not because it’s a great phone — in my opinion, it isn’t. But it highlights the remaining shortcomings better than any that I’ve used. And, to Oppo’s credit, those are mostly software issues, some of which are entirely outside its control. But the Find N’s hardware is stellar, with a uniquely flat display and a much better landscape-first layout, easing my fears that Samsung’s early lead would lead to a monopoly. I’d go so far as to say that, in one fell swoop, Oppo’s folding hardware just leapfrogged the Galaxy Z Fold3 line.
Android Police

WhatsApp will soon add indicators to remind users that they have end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp has featured end-to-end encryption since 2016, and it has been a staple feature of the platform from that moment onwards. Meta (I still can't get used to that name) has made it a point of heavily promoting it to create a reputation for WhatsApp as a secure messaging app, and this new change adds even more reminders on the app that, yes, WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption.
Android Police

Here's a potential solution for the Google Pixel 6's mobile network issues

Ever since the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched, a small subset of users has reported poor network connectivity and slow mobile data speeds. The December security patch was expected to resolve the issue as it fixed several other bugs found in these phones. However, the opposite happened, and the update worsened the problem, with European Pixel users facing severe network connectivity woes. Google acknowledged as much. While an official fix has yet to reach anyone, frustrated Pixel 6 owners have found an easy workaround that puts an end to their mobile connectivity woes, and we've published a guide on how to enable it.
Android Police

Google Pixel 6 bug is preventing audiophiles from using external DAC to listen to music

Music streaming apps like TIDAL, Amazon Music, and Apple Music offer Hi-Res Audio streaming in lossless quality. However, to truly enjoy the superior sound output, you'll need to use an external DAC and a pair of premium headphones with your smartphone. Sadly, a bug is preventing Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners from enjoying listening to music with their external DAC.
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumors zero in on a likely launch date

We've been spending these cold winter nights huddled up by the fireplace, sipping eggnog and watching It's a Wonderful Life on repeat. As relaxing as that may sound, one singular, intrusive thought continues to haunt us. Samsung has yet to launch the Galaxy S21 FE, even as 2022 rapidly approaches in just a couple of weeks. Well, dear reader, wonder no more. Samsung's upcoming mid-range flagship killer might finally have a date.
