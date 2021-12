This Sesame Street corner is buzzing with activity with the famous crew you remember. Everyone’s here, from tallest to shortest, you’ve got Big Bird down to Ernie’s rubber ducky. Technically, this 1,367 piece set is for 18 years and up, so it’s a bit more advanced for young kids. But that’s okay — they can admire it when you’re done. The set is incredibly detailed with everything from Big Bird’s nest to an Oscar popping out of a trash can, and that’s just the outside.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO