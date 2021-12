GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Senior citizens and others who receive Social Security benefits will see an increase of 5.9% in mid-January. “I think it’s great. People have really been struggling more than ever these past couple of years,” said Diane Auger of Green Bay. Auger thinks the increase is coming at the right time. “I think anything the Government can do to make it easier for people like myself, and especially for others who are suffering, I’m all for it,” said Auger.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO