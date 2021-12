The latest update to Black Desert Online is the promised huge end of the year update that opens up the winter season and reboots all 17 classes in the game. Winter is here, with the all new season beginning with the option of a bit of a clean slate. You can create a new character with the all new character creation options and play on the special winter season servers. These servers range from Season-1 (Novice, for accounts with all characters in total under level 150) to Season (Arsha) for those that are ready to fo. These servers will only work for season characters, which will advance faster and are a perfect chance to try out all of the rebooted classes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO