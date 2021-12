So what happened here? In a new survey naming the cities with the best pizza in the country, New Haven, Connecticut was not at the top of the list. It seems kind of strange that the city that some say has not only the best pizza in America, but the best pizza in the world was not number one on this new survey. New Haven, the home of Frank Pepe's Pizza, Sally's Apizza, and others, fell a little short on this year's list.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO