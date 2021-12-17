Boat #12 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

The annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade returned on Saturday evening, Dec. 11, with an armada of sailing vessels glowing with Christmas lights. This year, the popular tradition had as its theme "Into the Lights," honoring first responders and health care workers.
LAKE PLACID — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Leonard would never believe that the Leisure Lakes boat parade they began in 1992 would continue. Last Saturday, the 29th annual parade took place. It started where it always has, at the Stearns Canal and traveled to Lake Carrie. Bill and Peggy...
SEBRING — The Sebring Christmas Boat Parade took place Saturday, with an enthusiastic crowd of participants and spectators, who came out to Lake Jackson. A boat parade was held on Lake Jackson a number of years ago, but then it sort of fizzled out, until it was revived in 2015 by Shelley Dawes and Jim D’Avignon. Dawes has been the driving force behind the parade ever since.
Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way. There’s nothing more festive than holiday lights wrapped around trees throughout 10-acre Burton Chace Park–one of the only parks in Los Angeles that is surrounded by water on three sides! The spectacular display of sparkling lights and decor will take place every night from December 1st through New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a seaside stroll under the holiday lights. Bring a hot cup of cocoa or pick up food from nearby restaurants. mdrholidays.com.
The parade begins at 3pm and travels down Osborne Turnpike from River Bend Estates to Osborne Boat Landing. Big Toy Parade is sponsored by the Battlefield Ruritan Club. Concessions for sale provided by the Battlefield Ruritan Club. Live Music. Santa Claus!. Activities for kids. Face Painting by Creative Faces by...
East side of the Pineda Causeway starting around 4 pm. Please have plenty of Christmas lights and horns or whistles as there are other boats on the water. We encourage an enjoyable Christmas theme for your kayak or SUP. Boat Parade. The Banana River Power Squadron will sponsor the 2021...
Join Argosy Cruises for the 6th Annual Parade of Boats official onshore viewing party at Evanston Plaza in Fremont Friday, December 10 from 8:00-9:30pm. Decorated boats from all over the region convene and promenade around Lake Union and up the Fremont Cut for a dazzling display of holiday lights and music. PrimeTime Quartet will perform from aboard the official Christmas Ship™ to those gathered on shore as the Spirit of Seattle leads the parade.
The magic of the holiday season is on display as part of the Friends of the Riverwalk's annual Holiday Spectacular! The Tampa Riverwalk is aglow with festive decorations, lighted floating displays and fun for the whole family. The Holiday Hunt outdoor scavenger hunt runs from December 17-January 2. The Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade sails on December 18th. Holiday Lighted Boat Parade registration is available online. Other events are free!
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A Suncoast Holiday tradition returns this weekend!. Sarasota Bay is going to be filled with boats at the 35th Annual Holiday Boat Parade, Saturday at 7 PM. "This year, we have 30 boats registered," Suncoast Charities for Children's Director of Special Events Lisa Baer said. "Anything from a 19-foot center console, all the way up to a 75-foot yacht."
After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade makes its return this December 11, promising a dynamic program and new surprises. In honor of the “Best Show on H2O” and its fiftieth anniversary, FLI caught up with Lisa Scott Founds, who has helmed the organization for 25 years, to discuss her favorite moments and what to expect this year.
Jake Reiner reports from Newport Beach where thousands of people turned out for the 113th annual Christmas Boat Parade. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Wednesday's kickoff flotilla is the first of five nights the event will be happening.
5 pm – 8 pm. Special night of shopping on Fridays. Products available: corn meal, Coarse Southern grits, dips and mixes, organic pig meat from Bost Farms, small gift items, wooden toys, gift baskets, cookbooks, pillows, local honey, candles and more. Outdoor vendors (depending on weather). Bost Grist Mill, 4701 Hwy. 200, Concord. 704.782.1600.
Trying to figure out what to do? This calendar, published weekly on Mondays, can point you to some of the best options in Lake Norman. Open Track Nights on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6-8 pm. James Hoyt Wilhelm Park’s 1/4-mile walking track will be lighted on Mondays and Bailey Road...
Lighted boats and participants with colorful stories to tell highlighted the 37th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade as attendees looked on from various places along the route, including from the bleachers at the Riverview Park and Recreation Center. Meanwhile, chili-to-go was distributed at the nearby Riverview United Methodist Church, at...
Christmas is a little more than a week away, and a group of locals are working to deliver some holiday cheer before Santa's arrival from the North Pole. A Christmas Boat Parade will be hosted in Golden Meadow beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin in front of the Golden Meadow Catholic Church. The procession will head north from the church to the beginning of town limits, then will reverse back south and continue all the way to where La. Highway 1 and La. Highway 3235 meet.
Blissfield, MI – Due to high winds last Saturday, the Blissfield Parade of Lights was postponed. It has been rescheduled for this Saturday, December 18th, at 7 PM. Parade entries can still be made online at www.blissfieldmainstreet.com or fill out a form at the Blissfield Village Office.
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Friday, December 24, 2021 for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
Ronan held its annual Parade of Lights of Friday night. The sounds of sirens and bagpipes filled the air. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there. So was the Grinch. And unidentified floundering object from another world.
Comments / 0