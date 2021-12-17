ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche, Panthers shut down through holiday break due to COVID concerns

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have had games postponed through the NHL holiday break because of COVID-19 concerns. Colorado had four games scheduled before the break: at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, at the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, and at...

Rask, Bruins have not discussed new contract, Neely says

The 34-year-old unrestricted free agent has practiced regularly with Boston, beginning as an emergency backup Dec. 6, when goalieLinus Ullmark was unavailable because of a non-COVID-19 illness. "I know Don and Tuukka's agent have had some discussions," Neely said, referring to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. "I don't think they've...
Larkin buys fan's beer after accidentally spilling it during warmups

Red Wings captain pays it forward before game against Islanders. Dylan Larkin was named the NHL first star for the week ending Dec. 19, and though the Detroit Red Wings captain's seven points (five goals, two assists) on the ice earned him the honor, his best assist may have come before a game.
Mailbag: Jack Adams Award favorites, Ducks playoff hopes

Here is the Dec. 22 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Jack Adams Award favorites? Mike Sullivan? Peter Laviolette? Darryl Sutter? -- @skiminer36. They're all good choices to be named NHL coach of the year. Sullivan has...
Top moments of 2021 discussed by NHL.com

The memorable moments came fast and furious in 2021, with a season starting Jan. 13, a team repeating as Stanley Cup champions, a new team joining the NHL and some spectacular goals. But which ones stand out the most this calendar year?. We asked 16 NHL.com writers and editors for...
Cassidy on Bruins' Bout with COVID-19: 'Nobody's Become Severely Ill'

Boston currently has 10 players and two staffers in protocol with Brandon Carlo joining Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall, Craig Smith, Curtis Lazar, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Jeremy Swayman, and Oskar Steen on the list just ahead of Cassidy's mid-morning remarks. "Nobody even close to being hospitalized or anything...
Worsley didn't have merry Christmas against Howe, Red Wings in 1956

Colorful Hall of Fame goalie was on wrong end of 'Mr. Hockey's' historic holiday game. It was Christmas night at Detroit's Olympia Stadium 65 years ago, and Gump Worsley was about to witness the greatest 60 minutes in Gordie Howe's legendary career. "Mr. Hockey" would score three goals and pick...
Quinn talks life after Rangers on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast

Former New York coach also discusses play of Zegras with Ducks, potential of Eichel with Golden Knights. David Quinn is a guest on this week's edition of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on NHL.com and multiple iOS and Android podcast apps. The former New York Rangers coach...
Rangers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Dylan Garand

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Dylan Garand on a three-year, entry-level contract. Garand, 19, is currently in his fifth season (2017-18 - 2021-22) with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where this...
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES

