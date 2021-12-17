ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘New Amsterdam’ Star Ryan Eggold Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television; Kara Frias Named Head Of Development For His Production Company

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wv77W_0dPrOK6q00

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-writer-director Ryan Eggold has inked a new first-look deal with Universal Television , a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop projects across various platforms.

On the heels of his deal, Eggold also has hired Kara Frias as Head of Development for his production company, Analog A Productions .

“Over the past four seasons of New Amsterdam, Ryan has captivated audiences with his portrayal of Dr. Max Goodwin, a beloved doctor who asks the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’” said Erin Underhill, President of UTV. “With this new partnership, we are excited to further our collaboration with Ryan, Kara and Analog A Productions, and look forward to creating innovative content that resonates with viewers and speaks to a global audience. We can’t wait to dive in with this talented team!”

Said Eggold: “I’m excited to dive into the kind of storytelling that appeals to me. Honest, relatable, funny, insightful … exploring interpersonal human relationships, as well as relationships to the self as we try to make sense of an ever-evolving world around us. Being known as an actor and not yet a content creator, I’m thrilled to push into this new space and couldn’t have better partners. Universal Television has become a home to me for many years now. I’ve experienced first-hand the care they take in dealing with their creative partners, as well as their decades of experience connecting with audiences in the ways they know and love while looking for new and exciting ways to shape relevant stories. And I couldn’t have gotten luckier than to find Kara as a partner and executive. She’s incredibly bright, driven and has a clarity of voice that will lay the foundation for Analog as we begin to build this company.”

Along with starring in Eggold on Universal Television’s and NBC’s New Amsterdam, Eggold’s acting credits include The Blacklist , The Blacklist: Redemption , 90210 and Dirt . On the film side, he recently starred in the critical darling Never Rarely Sometimes Always and BlacKkKlansman . He also wrote, directed and produced the 2017 feature Literally , Right Before Aaron starring Justin Long, Cobie Smulders and John Cho.

Frias is an accomplished development and current executive with 10 years of experience developing compelling and long-running content. Previously, she was Director of Development at Insurrection Media , where she produced Tiny Pretty Things for Netflix and Dead Girls Detective Agency for Snapchat. Before that, she climbed the ladder at companies including CAA, Participant Media and 20th Century Fox.

“I’m thrilled to work with Ryan and our remarkable partners at Universal Television,” Frias said. “Ryan is an incredible talent who has a natural instinct for compelling characters and a sharp creative voice. I look forward to building Analog with him into a true home for innovative ideas and a place to channel a passion for quality storytelling into undeniable content.”

Analog A Productions will focus on projects that feature elevated love stories for all genres, exploring hope, laughter, tragedy and the complexity of relationships. Developing original stories, adapting IP and working directly with creators to produce compelling content for all platforms.

Eggold is represented by Management 360, Gersh and attorney David Matlof.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

UTA Signs ‘With Love’ Star Emeraude Toubia And Her Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Emeraude Toubia and her production company, The Emerald Co., in all areas. Troubia is the lead of Gloria Calederon Kellet’s Prime Video series With Love and can next be seen in The Ballad of a Hustler. She was also recently seen in the television movie Holiday in Santa Fe, which she executive produced. On the small screen, Troubia gained worldwide popularity starring in Shadowhunters, based on the bestselling young adult fantasy series The Mortal Instruments. Her performance on the series earned her two Teen Choice Awards nominations for Best Actress. Toubia will continue to be represented by Vision Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix Signs Development Deal With Kalinda Vazquez; Sets YA Thriller As First Project

Netflix signed a multi-year overall deal with creator, writer, and producer Kalinda Vazquez (Star Trek: Discovery, Fear The Walking Dead). Under the terms of the deal, she will create, write and produce new series and other projects at the streamer. Vazquez is already writing and developing her first project Arbor Hall, an original YA concept that blends mystery, thriller, and genre story elements. It tells the story of a Latinx teen girl who investigates the mysterious disappearance of her best friend on the campus of their exclusive boarding school. Along the way, she discovers an underbelly of her school that is far...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Eggold
Person
Cobie Smulders
Person
John Cho
Marietta Daily Journal

Television Q&A: What is the future of 'New Amsterdam'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I am wondering if the season finale of “New Amsterdam” is the series finale. The main character has left the hospital and is moving to London. A: First, what you saw recently was not the season finale but what is...
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Major! Megan Thee Stallion Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion‘s career continues to scorch on quite the heat streak. Because it’s been announced that the rapper’s latest major partnership is with none other than Netflix. Full story below…. Deadline reports that the Hot Girl Coach and TSU’s newest graduate has inked a lucrative first-look...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Bachelorette’ Steady With Michelle Young’s Final Pick; Season 18 Finale Down From Premiere

The Bachelorette‘s Michelle Young handed out her final rose while also handing ABC yet another primetime win. Season 18 of the ABC dating competition series came to a close Tuesday evening, marking the night’s highest-rated program. Per fast affiliates the season ender, which saw Michelle pick Nayte Olukoya as her final man, drew in a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.29 million viewers. Runner-up was Brandon Jones. While The Bachelorette was steady from previous weeks leading to the finale, Tuesday’s ender was down in demo rating from the Season 18 premiere in October (0.7, 2.84M) but rose in viewers. ABC followed up The Bachelorette finale with After the Final Rose, which provided fans updates on Michelle and Natye, who are still engaged and have started their lives together. After the Final Rose also revealed a trailer for the upcoming 2022 iteration of The Bachelor, featuring Clayton Echard. The Bachelortette shined against repeats on both CBS and NBC. CBS took the night’s most viewers among non-sport programming with a repeat of FBI (0.4, 4.13M). Fox featured regional coverage of various NFL games. The CW brought back Beebo Saves Christmas and aired Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021. 
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#Production Company#Universal Studio Group#Analog A Productions#Utv#Universal Television#Nbc
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Jessica Henwick Discusses Working On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ And Her Upcoming Directorial Debut

Editor’s Note: Deadline is proud to launch Scene 2 Seen, a new podcast hosted by Associate Editor Valerie Complex.  This podcast was inspired by the phenomenal work done by Dino-Ray Ramos and Amanda N’Duka on Deadline’s former New Hollywood podcast. The duo worked tirelessly to uplift and provide a platform for women, people of color and member of the LGBTQ+ community in the film and television industry. I aim to pick up where they left off, in addition to speaking with talent and tackling subjects that pertain to the entertainment business that might be deemed controversial. The first episode of the podcast features actress...
MOVIES
Deadline

CBS Rules Wednesday Ratings With ‘The Price Is Right At Night’; Fox Makes Merry With ‘Masked Singer’

Wednesday primetime was quite a silent night as some networks opted for reruns and holiday programming, again. CBS took the holiday shine Wednesday evening with a holiday-themed edition of The Price Is Right at Night, which earned primetime’s highest 18-49 demo rating and viewers. The Price Is Right At Night (0.5, 4.90M) bested ABC’s rerun of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life (0.4, 2.02M), The Masked Singer (0.3, 1.96M) on Fox and Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (0.1, 600,000) on the CW. NBC’s presentation of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch tied with The Price Is Right At Night in demo rating but fell short in viewers. CBS followed up Price Is Right At Night with the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which celebrated Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and more. The annual ceremony brought in a 0.3 demo rating and 4.08 million viewers.  Masked Singer, fresh off its latest finale, returned to Fox for a two-hour holiday-themed episode. NBC followed up its showing of The Grinch with Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (0.4, 4.08M), which topped the 10 p.m. hour, besting a repeat of ABC’s The Chase (0.2, 1.37M).
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’: Head Writer Anna Drezen Leaving NBC Show To Focus On Freeform’s ‘Praise Petey’

Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen is leaving the long-running NBC late-night comedy series. Drezen revealed that she was exiting the show just over a year after she was named one of the show’s head writers in September 2020. She said this week that she was leaving the show to focus on the Freeform animated comedy Praise Petey, starring Annie Murphy, John Cho and Christine Baranski, which scored a series order earlier this month. Drezen, who has also written on Peacock comedy series Girls5Eva, was initially hired as a staff writer on the show’s 42nd season in 2016, was promoted to supervising...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy