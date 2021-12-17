Steph Curry celebrates 3-point milestone with pizza at Strega North End

Curry looks quite happy and appears to be enjoying his time in Boston.

Strega gave Steph Curry a special pizza to commemorate his record-setting 2,974th 3-pointer. Courtesy Regan Communications Group

Two nights after becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader, Stephen Curry enjoyed a celebratory “2974” pizza at Strega North End in Boston’s Little Italy on Thursday.

The Golden State Warriors guard, who is in town to face the Celtics on Friday, passed former Celtics sharpshooter Ray Allen on Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

Curry looks quite happy with the pizza and appears to be enjoying his time in Boston. The Warriors are currently 23-5 and the Celtics 14-14. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.