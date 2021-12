There are very few women coaching football, college football at that. Oberlin running backs coach Roseanna Smith is one of the few. At a young age growing up in the Midwest, her grandparents, who were Iowa Hawkeyes season ticket holders, took her to football games every year. Little did Smith know that that was the beginning of something bigger. Her love of football would lead her from coaching at the high school level in Georgia to a job coaching for an NCAA Division III program.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO