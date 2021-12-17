ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The magnificent history of the maligned and misunderstood fruitcake

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says Christmas quite like a fruitcake – or, at the very least, a fruitcake joke. A quip attributed to former “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson has it that “There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each...

ourdavie.com

Bless Your Spoon: Fruitcake a much maligned holiday delight

Just say the word “fruitcake” and lots of people will gag. It’s really an obscure title. Google for information, and you will find it spelled “fruitcake” and “fruit cake.” One word or two? I guess it doesn’t matter. It gets a lot of bad press. The media says it’s terrible, so you believe it. Another example of fraud.
ksut.org

Maligned fruitcake has at least one big fan in the Mountain West

The holiday fruitcake has been the butt of jokes for decades. But one professor in the Mountain West wants to clear its name. “There’s haters out there, I know, and I feel sorry for them because fruitcake is great stuff,” said Jeff Miller, an associate professor of hospitality management at Colorado State University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Fruitcake#Pomegranate#Food Drink#Romans#European#British#American
thecoastlandtimes.com

Reflections by the Sea: The fruitcake

Let brotherly love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. – Hebrews 13:1-2 It all started on Christmas Eve many, many years ago that a tradition was born. I wish to share the story of “The Fruitcake.” Our home was holiday clean, the gifts wrapped under the tree and candle lights were aglow in all the windows. Daddy was working late making deliveries as he had a fuel oil business. Every one waited ’til the last minute to fill their tanks with fuel oil to heat their homes and Christmas Eve was no exception. While waiting for Daddy to return, Mother decided to invite the neighbors on each side of us to come for coffee and fruitcake. The neighbors were elderly and had no family and they eagerly accepted our last minute invitation. The new transistor radio, sporting a red bow on the antennae, was playing Perry Como and Burl Ives atop the piano. A fire was crackling in the living room fireplace and the coffee and fruitcake served at the little round table in the dining room seemed to bring out joy and laughter in everyone present. As a child, I remembered having to take the neighbors’ hats and coats and lay them on my bed. The ladies came with sequined sweaters that had been packed in moth balls from the previous year. They wore broaches, one with a rhinestone reindeer and another with a crocheted wreath. The aroma of moth balls, “Midnight in Paris” perfume and our fresh balsam Christmas tree filled the air. Six people and the night was magic. The lights twinkled as our home came alive. I loved it then and I love it now. Each year afterwards the tradition of fruitcake and coffee continued . . . more people were invited, more food was added. Then as my parents retired and moved closer to the beach, my husband and I bought this special home to raise our family. And yes, the Christmas Eve tradition continued. More neighbors, friends and church family came. The last Christmas we spent in that precious home of memories was when we had over 100 guests to our Open House. Traffic had to be directed by the police department.
RELIGION
