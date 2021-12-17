Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Durant moves past Detlef Schrempf and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

DJ Augustin No. 75 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chuck Person and Tim Hardaway Jr with 1,221 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from John Starks

Jae Crowder No. 111 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Lindsey Hunter

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 115 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 1,060 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Marcus Morris

Kevin Durant No. 135 in assists now

Moved ahead of Detlef Schrempf with 3,839 assists. He’s now 4 away from Kemba Walker

DJ Augustin No. 142 in assists now

Moved ahead of Paul Pressey and Luke Ridnour with 3,716 assists. He’s now 38 away from Sam Lacey

Justin Holiday No. 173 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 861 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Anthony Tolliver, Eric Piatkowski and Kawhi Leonard

Bradley Beal No. 179 in points now

Moved ahead of Ron Harper, Alvan Adams, Bob Love and Marques Johnson with 13,918 points. He’s now 58 away from Carlos Boozer

Blake Griffin No. 193 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Nenê with 5,829 rebounds. He’s now 27 away from Neil Johnston

Andre Drummond No. 214 in steals now

Moved ahead of Vern Fleming with 928 steals. He’s now 1 away from Allen Leavell

Blake Griffin No. 230 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bob Weiss with 2,932 assists. He’s now 2 away from Antonio Daniels

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sam Amick @sam_amick Ok, so I jumped the gun on the MVP race a few days back on this platform: It’s not just Durant and Curry after all.

A deeper look at how I see the top 10, and why Steph may be sliding a bit already, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3021758/2021/1… – 11:13 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 14.76

2. Stephen Curry: 14.61

3. Kevin Durant: 14.55

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36

5. Trae Young: 13.52

6. Jarrett Allen: 12.38

7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.96

8. Jimmy Butler: 11.83 pic.twitter.com/gyB8Tp2gAu – 11:05 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando Kevin Durant Named 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:02 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Nets star Kevin Durant has been named 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. – 10:58 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!

🏀 KD drops 34!

✍️ @GlobeBobRyan joins the show

🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters!

🔊 https://t.co/WCLIgaHxMz pic.twitter.com/U5x7Id95QE – 10:57 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Kevin Durant Named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

zagsblog.com/2021/12/17/kev… – 10:52 AM

Joe Vardon @joevardon Kevin Durant is USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year. He set an American Olympic record with 20.7 ppg, and quite simply carried the country’s offense on his back en route to gold in Tokyo. This is the third time he won the award. – 10:52 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 16:

– K. Durant: 34 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast

– J. Embiid: 32 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast

– C. LeVert: 31 pts, 5 ast, 12-18 fg

– Se. Curry: 29 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast

– S. Bey: 28 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast

– I. Quickley: 24 pts, 4 ast, +19

– D. Theis: 22 pts, 10 reb, +10 – 10:51 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria After he captured his third Olympic gold medal (2012, 2016, 2020) this past summer at the Tokyo Games, Net star Kevin Durant was honored as the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. pic.twitter.com/7LEA5xaGME – 10:46 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed “We can’t let him walk into 3s. We talked about that before the game.”

Kevin Durant dribbled up court and shot over Tobias Harris time and time again. It’s the most unguardable shot he has.

“He’s the most unaffected basketball player, maybe of all time.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:43 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Kevin Durant chosen the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year for the third time. Also won it in 2010 and shared it with Carmelo Anthony in 2016. – 10:35 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant was just named the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. #nets #nba – 10:32 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Kevin Durant this season:

✅ 803 PTS

✅ 213 REB

✅ 158 AST

The only other players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 800p/200r/150a through their first 27 games of a season are Michael Jordan (1988-89) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17). pic.twitter.com/WUU8oI4zIv – 10:01 AM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace It’s normal for NBA teams to ebb and flow throughout the season, but… this much? Wes Unseld Jr., Montrezl Harrell and KCP weighed in after last night’s loss in Phoenix. wapo.st/3p0APjI – 9:38 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH Kevin Durant leads the NBA for most 30-point games (13) and he’s averaging close to 40 points in the past 3 games.

– 39.7 points

– 10.3 rebounds

– 9.3 assists

– 43% from 3PT

The Nets (21-8) are off to their best start through 29 games in franchise history (NBA & ABA). pic.twitter.com/89XhzbuLFU – 9:12 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon The Hoop Collective’s YouTube debut: @Brian Windhorst whines about Kevin Durant being overlooked, which is so ridiculous that it made me side with @Tim Bontemps. m.youtube.com/watch?v=PLOKv9… – 9:04 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Kevin Durant’s last four games:

✅ 31 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

✅ 51 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST

✅ 34 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST

✅ 34 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST

Durant is the only @Brooklyn Nets player to record four straight games with at least 30p/5r/5a since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. pic.twitter.com/gJLlIWFz92 – 9:01 AM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne I’ve been watching the Brooklyn Nets since they moved to Brooklyn first-hand & I can definitely say Kevin Durant has won these fans over faster than any player. He has that “follow me & I’ll take you there” kind of vibe that just makes fans & teammates want to believe again. – 8:01 AM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula 10 years ago today — the “NERF” KD 4s released.

“That’s the most iconic shoe of the whole brand,” says @Kevin Durant

Teamed up with @IanStonebrook to compile a NERF Oral History on @Boardroom, feat. KD, Leo Chang, Erick Goto & others from the OG launch:

boardroom.tv/nike-kd-4-nerf… – 6:26 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Best and worst from #Sixers–#Nets: First-half blues, Tobias Harris’ shooting woes, no answers for Kevin Durant and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:16 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Philly was impressed with the way Kevin Durant closed the game out for the Nets on the road on Thursday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/16/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:34 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Durant scores 34, looks like MVP in leading Nets past 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/17/dur… – 12:15 AM

David Locke @DLocke09 Are these the 5 best players in the NBA by old school positions?

PG: Steph Curry

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Nikola Jokic – 12:15 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin JaVale McGee said he told Jae Crowder on the bench that they “put a team away” with eight minutes left in the 4th quarter.

Those moments have been fewer and far between this season. #Suns – 11:44 PM