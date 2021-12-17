ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer: Vaccine for kids 2 to 4 didn't produce adequate response, adding third dose to trial regimen

By Alex Hider
WTKR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and BioNTech reported Friday that studies show children aged between 2 those younger than 5 did not produce an adequate response to its COVID-19 vaccine for young children and that it will begin administering a third dose to those trial participants as studies continue. In a press...

www.wtkr.com

