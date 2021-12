There is a moment toward the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake where you arguably have to make one of the most important choices in the entire game. Do you take the lift to go and save your friend Aerith on the top floor of the Shinra building, or do you take the stairs? I think I'd probably die if I had to climb 59 flights of stairs in one go, but trust me, friends, the stairs are the way to go, because this is legit one of the best game scenes you'll ever witness in your entire life.

