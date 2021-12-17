ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Taproot Theater returns to Des Moines Gospel Chapel with ‘Pageantry’ this Sunday, Dec. 19

 6 days ago
All are invited to a free performance of “Pageantry” by Anne K. Brady at Des Moines Gospel Chapel 10 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

“The perfect, imperfect story. It’s the night of the big Christmas pageant and Pastor Richard’s stage is set to impress with a choir, orchestra, live animals, and the perfect baby Jesus. But when snowplows, bus breakdowns, and colicky babies unravel the evening’s performance, Pastor Richard learns that the true Christmas story isn’t about the pageantry. It’s about that dark and silent night when everything went wrong until, miraculously, everything became right.”

Following the performance, guests are invited to linger and enjoy light refreshments.

This event is FREE with a warm welcome to the community.

Questions or further information can be sought at www.DMGC.org or by telephone at (206) 878-2145.

DES MOINES GOSPEL CHAPEL

21914 7th Ave. S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: 206.878.2145

Des Moines Gospel Chapel is located at 21914 7th Ave. South, Des Moines:

