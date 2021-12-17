ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Road Closed: French St. between E. 7th & 8th streets to be closed Saturday morning for repair work

By Anna Ashcraft
 6 days ago

A main street in downtown Erie will be closed Saturday morning for repair work.

French Street between E. 7th & 8th streets will be closed Saturday, Dec. 18th from 8 to 9:30 a.m. for repair work, according to the City of Erie Government Facebook page.

On Dec. 7th, PennDOT announced the completion of the 2021 construction season and the 55 projects that had active work take place throughout Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

In 2021, $102 million in contracts were awarded for 43 projects, including 29 highway projects, six bridge replacements or rehabilitations, two safety improvements, and six projects on local roadways or bridges. Work was also done on 12 projects that were started or awarded prior to the new year.

View a full list of 2021 projects here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

