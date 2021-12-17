ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

HEALTH MINUTE: SHARP DROP IN 2021 TEEN SUBSTANCE USE

southgatv.com
 6 days ago

There was a significant drop in substance use among...

www.southgatv.com

Medscape News

A Pandemic Silver Lining? Dramatic Drop in Teen Drug Use

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Illicit drug use among US teenagers dropped sharply in 2021 likely because of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on social activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest findings, from the Monitoring the Future survey, represent...
KIDS
southgatv.com

HEALTH MINUTE: RECORD HIGH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES IN KIDS

It’s being called a “national emergency.” More children suffering from mental health problems during the pandemic. At one US children’s hospital, they’ve seen a 75% increase in ER admissions for pediatric mental health issues the past year.
KIDS
wpsu.org

Health Minute: Maintaining Mental Health During the Holidays

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing. As the leaves fall and temperatures drop, many begin preparing for the holidays and for an unwelcome guest: stress. According to the American Psychological Association, about 1 in 3 people said their...
MENTAL HEALTH
Deming Headlight

Your turn: Dealing with teen substance misuse during pandemic

Our children have truly suffered the brunt of the loneliness and uncertainty of life during COVID. They’ve had to face missed dances, canceled sports seasons, Zoom math lessons, possible illness, and even the death of friends or loved ones. It should come as no surprise that 1 in 3 teen girls and 1 in 5 teen boys experienced new or worsening anxiety last year.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
penncapital-star.com

‘It’s OK to not be OK,’: Wolf admin. highlights mental health, substance abuse resources for holiday season

The leaders of four Pennsylvania state agencies met virtually Wednesday to remind the Pennsylvanians who need them of mental health and substance abuse disorder resources available this holiday season. In a virtual briefing with reporters Wednesday, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said that the holiday season...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Resources for Pennsylvanians impacted by mental health, substance use disorders this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For many people, the happiest days of the year are just around the corner this holiday season, but for some, that is not the case. Rather, the holiday season can bring feelings of sadness or loneliness. Multiple departments in the Wolf administration came together to remind Pennsylvanians of available resources for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
American Academy of Pediatrics

Decline in teen substance use in 2021 marks largest decrease since 1975

A new survey found the percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2021 decreased significantly from the previous year. Experts called it an unintended effect of the pandemic. The finding marks the largest decrease in teen drug use since the annual Monitoring the Future survey began in 1975. The national...
KIDS
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
osu.edu

Your Student Life: Recovery and Support, Eating and Substance Use Disorders

According to the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, nearly 50% of those struggling with eating disorders also struggle with substance abuse (five times higher than the general population) and approximately 30-35% of those with substance misuse disorders also suffer from eating disorders (11 times higher than the general population).
MENTAL HEALTH
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Metro Health empowering teens through Project Worth

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health is promoting good health and the emotional well-being of teens through education, collaboration, and empowerment. It’s all happening through a program called Project Worth. “We focus on youth development specifically around social and emotional health and well-being,” said Meredith Howe with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSDK

Help & Hope: Talking about loved ones suffering with substance use disorder

EOLIA, Mo. — If your loved one is in an inpatient residential program, you may not know how or if you want to talk about that with your own friends or family. Aviary Recovery Center recommends that with your loved one’s permission, there can be good reasons for telling people the truth. When you lie about your loved one’s substance abuse, you are affirming the societal stigma that an addiction is something to be ashamed about.
EOLIA, MO
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH

