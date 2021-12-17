ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Brilliant Companies In The Gaming Industry

By KHTS Articles
Santa Clarita Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gaming industry is a varied and exciting field, filled with professionals who love what they do. If you are hoping to become one of those professionals, then it would be in your best interest to learn about some fantastic companies operating within the gaming industry and what kind of content...

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Planning To Buy A Rowing Machine? Here Are Some Useful Tips

Since the COVID pandemic, more people are opting for at-home workouts instead of going to the gym. Even if you’re stuck at home, having a home gym or at least some equipment is a great way to stay healthy and fit. Purchasing a rowing machine is an excellent first step toward establishing a home gym or amassing basic fitness equipment. However, with such a wide range of rowing machines on the market these days, deciding which one is right for you can be challenging. But don’t panic. We’re here to assist you with some handy tips if you’re thinking of buying a rowing machine.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Finding The Best Online Casinos To Play – Tips And Advice

Finding a quality casino to gamble online is a challenging task nowadays. There are plenty of casinos, all offering something interesting to players. Some casinos are better than others, and not all are legit and trustworthy. If you want your online gambling adventure to be safe, pleasant, and without worries, then you need to search and compare a few things first.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Role Of Cryptocurrency In The Financial Industry

The concept of blockchain was first conceived in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, who proposed that it would be useful to implement a distributed ledger that could record transactions without requiring a trusted third party. This led to the development of the first blockchain, a digital ledger that can be shared across multiple sites or applications. However, this was just a precursor to the blockchain technology that emerged in the following years.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Concept Of Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology is better known as distributed ledger technology (DLT). It is a technology that allows the electronic transfer of data. Still, unlike traditional databases, it uses decentralization to create a shared view of the same data spread across multiple computers to ensure the integrity of the data. The distributed...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Business
Santa Clarita, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Business
Local
California Sports
Santa Clarita, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Clarita Radio

How To Be More Productive Throughout The Day

Self improvement is one of the best things you can aspire to achieve as a human. Desire for such a thing, no matter the age, really shows motivation and aspirations in a person. People who strive for such greatness are far more likely to enjoy success in their life. It is also worth remembering that there is never a wrong time to decide you want to go through with some self improvement. There are always opportunities to change and the time is always right.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thecentraltrend.com

Halo Infinite: the boost the gaming industry has needed

Since 2001, the franchise of Halo has prospered, with their first game being something people had never seen before. Nearly 22 years later, we now have the sixth game of the two-decade juggernaut of a series. I had taken a break from gaming for a few months, but something about...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

The DeanBeat: The Game Awards and the game industry are back

It was nice to be back in the culture of gaming last night at The Game Awards. I went there in person with my kid to the Los Angeles venue, and we had a good time watching one game after another get announced and proud game developers take the stage to accept awards.
VIDEO GAMES
Santa Clarita Radio

The Secured Algorithm Used By Crypto And Bitcoin

Ever since first being introduced on the scene, Bitcoin created attention. It first made headlines on the internet when it first hit the scene, with the concept of a digital currency that not only ran on a decentralized network but was decentralized, so to say. This allowed for any computer to run the Bitcoin network, and it was done in such a way that no bank or government was needed to hold it in order to be part of the network and to receive and pay out the Bitcoins.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Video Game#Z Man Games#Party Games#Board Games Board
Santa Clarita Radio

Burrtec To Collect Christmas Trees Through Beginning Of January

Burrtec is scheduled to collect once-living Christmas trees through the first week of January. Christmas trees and foliage are set to be collected from Dec 26 through Jan. 7, according to officials. All trees collected by Burrtec must have all ornaments, tinsel, lights and stands removed, as well as having...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Marathon Returns Following Two-Year Hiatus

Hundreds of runners annually crowd city streets during the Santa Clarita City Marathon each February, however the pandemic halted the large-scale community event for two years. This February, the marathon is coming back to life with registration prices increasing in January. The 25th Santa Clarita Marathon event is expected to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
PC Gamer

Third AWS outage in two weeks takes down multiple games and services

Amazon Web Services has just had its third outage in just over two weeks, rendering games like Fortnite and New World unplayable. The fault is down to power issues at one of Amazon's data centers in North Viriginia. DownDetector is showing the issues mostly affecting the Epic Games Store including Fortnite and Rocket League, along with Amazon's own New World. Crusader Kings developer Paradox Interactive warned players they may not be able to log in and use services right now thanks to the problems. The outage is also affecting a couple of mobile games like Clash of Clans and Simpson Tapped Out, but this time most of the reported downtime seems to be happening in non-gaming territories.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy