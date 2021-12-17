ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames, Avalanche, Panthers shut down until at least Dec. 27 due to outbreaks

By Sean O'Leary
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers games have been postponed until at least Dec. 27, the NHL announced Friday. All three teams are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. Cases across the league have...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraken Avalanche#Lightning Avalanche#Red Wings Avalanche#Sabres Avalanche#Bruins Panthers#Wild Panthers#Blackhawks Panthers#Daily Faceoff#The Boston Bruins#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Senyshyn requests trade from Bruins, doesn't feel like he's 'in the mix'

Zach Senyshyn's NHL career hasn't quite gone to plan with the Boston Bruins. A first-round pick in 2015, Senyshyn has spent the majority of his career with the team's AHL affiliate in Providence. Looking for a larger opportunity, he's asked GM Don Sweeney for a trade through his agent, according to team beat writer Mark Divver.
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL
theScore

Beal entering health and safety protocols, out vs. Knicks

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will miss Thursday's game against the New York Knicks, the team announced. Beal announced during training camp that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Unlike vaccinated players - who must register two negative tests 24 hours apart - Beal will need to test negative for five straight days before rejoining the team.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy