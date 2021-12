Pritzker predicts “cult of personality” will spark contest to see which GOP candidate is more ‘Trumpy’. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) picked Stephanie Trussell, a former radio talk show host and Tea Party activist from the Chicago area, as his running mate in the Republican primary race for governor. But before she could introduce herself to voters, her old tweets and remarks disparaging Donald Trump as “disgusting” surfaced, forcing the campaign to hide her Twitter page and prepare a scripted response for her to read to supporters on the campaign trail.

