Vandals target Christmas display at Oklahoma park

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 6 days ago

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Although it may not feel like the holidays outside with the warmer than usual temperatures, many communities across the state are getting in the Christmas spirit with dazzling light displays.

However, city leaders in Edmond say a Grinch has caused some damage to some of the Christmas decorations at Mitch Park.

On Friday, officials announced that vandals damaged displays at Luminance in Mitch Park. As a result, some of those displays will not be able to be fixed before the end of the holidays.

“Despite these disappointing actions, Luminance will go on with the displays available,” the city posted on Facebook.

If you have any information on the case, call the Edmond police at (405) 359-4338.

