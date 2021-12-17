McDonald's to pay Black store owner $33.5M to end bias suit

For many companies, the return to office is far from an imminent reality. COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, as the Omicron variant spreads across the country. As each day goes by, more events and gatherings are being cancelled in the name of safety. On the corporate side, many companies such as Lyft, Uber, Apple, and Ford have already communicated delays for their plans to mandate a return to office this winter. These companies are not alone. According to a recent Gartner survey, which polled over 200 executive leaders across multiple industries, 22% of company leaders have delayed their return to...

