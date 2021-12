(WAND) - A crippling attack from ransomware hackers at a major payroll company is threatening paychecks before Chirstmas for employees of some companies. The targeted company was Kronos, which is one of the largest American workforce management companies. It was hit Saturday with ransomware, per NBC News, and said Monday its programs relying on cloud services, which some companies use for paying employees and managing hours, will be down for "several weeks."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO