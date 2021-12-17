ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5: Will there be a big cliffhanger?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you get yourself ready for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5 this weekend, be set for all sorts of chaos to start raining down. We know that this is the show’s bread and butter to begin with, but there are more reasons than ever right now for the...

TVLine

Power Book II Just Revealed the Secret That Monet's Been Hiding From Jump

This post contains a major spoiler from Sunday’s Power Book II: Ghost. You’ve been warned. If you thought Monet Tejada’s concern forZeke always seemed a little intense for an aunt-nephew relationship, well, now you know why. In Sunday’s episode of Power Book II: Ghost, we learned that Monet (played by Mary J. Blige) is really Zeke’s mother. And his father is Dante, aka Mecca, aka Monet’s former love (played by Daniel Sunjata) who first showed up in the Season 2 premiere. It appears that Monet never told Dante about the pregnancy, though he figured it out and has been paying Zeke’s legal bills ever since...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Power Book II: Ghost: Monet's Bombshell Secret Finally Reveals the Mystery Behind Zeke's Parents

The Power universe is always good for throwing us a huge curveball in the middle of the season, and the latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost doesn't shy away from this formula in the slightest. This week, the spinoff series revealed a huge secret that Monet (Mary J. Blige) has been holding onto about her family for years, and the major revelation comes as a huge shock to us all! If you ever wondered about the mystery behind Zeke's (Daniel Sunjata) biological parents, it looks like we finally have our answer.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

There's a Reason Mecca, aka Daniel Sunjata, From Power Book II: Ghost Looks So Familiar

If you've been keeping up with Power Book II: Ghost, then you're probably wondering why Daniel Sunjata's handsome character Mecca, aka Dante, looks so familiar. It's probably because the seasoned actor has been seen in a dozen TV shows and movies over the years — appearing in everything from The Devil Wears Prada to Ghosts of Girlfriends Past to Sex and the City and more. His latest role might come as a shocker (considering his complete transformation), but Sunjata is no stranger to the big and small screens. Ahead, keep reading to see what shows and movies you may recognize him from.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Power Book II: Ghost brings Ghost back with a twist

Power Book II: Ghost spoilers follow. Power Book II: Ghost saw the return of one of Power's characters in a new murder storyline during its latest episode (December 19). After killing his father Ghost (Omari Hardwick), protagonist Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) is following in his footsteps to become a powerful drug dealer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Monet
Courtney Kemp
blackchronicle.com

Funniest Tweets From The “Power Book II: Ghost” Midseason Finale

Even in death, Ghost still has a profound impact on the Powerverse that spiraled into chaos when Tariq was arrested for the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds in the second most shocking moment of the amazing midseason finale. The first was easily Ghost’s note to Tariq that he...
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: A Shocking Revelation is Made

On the latest episode of “Power Book II: Ghost,” Tariq is still on a mission to get full custody of Yas. He’s able to secure security footage of Estelle assaulting Yas at a convenience store. This should help his case. However, Estelle doesn’t plan on making things easy for her grandson. She promises to fight him in court.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
#Cliffhanger
cartermatt.com

Big Sky season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The End Has No End’

Next week on Big Sky season 2 episode 8, it feels fair to say we’re getting a story that is bigger and crazier than ever. This is, after all, the final episode of the year! We haven’t heard an official return date yet for 2022, so there’s a reasonably good chance this is the last episode until either late winter or the spring. A lot of patience is going to be required here as we start to look towards the future.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Succession’ Creator on the Season 3 Ending, Cliffhangers, and Children’s Books

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, including the ending.]. Much has been made over “Succession’s” love for literary references. From the poem that’s inspired titles for each of the three finales, to the HBO series’ many ties to Greek mythology, showrunner Jesse Armstrong and his incredible team are always eager to pay their respects to the master storytellers who preceded them — including, in Season 3, Stan and Jan Berenstain. Just take a look at the opening lines of their 1986 children’s book “The Berenstain Bears and Too Much Birthday.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

LaToya Tonodeo Brings Heart To "Power Book II: Ghost"

The actress is breaking ground on the hardcore crime drama as the optimistic sole daughter of the Tejada family. LaToya Tonodeo has been preparing for acting stardom for years. Even when she was a small child, long before she even knew what she was doing, the actress was preparing for...
MOVIES
bronxnet.org

Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz: "Power Book II: Ghost" cast + Brian Volk-Weiss

This episode of "Paltrocast" features Darren's recent interviews with "Power Book II: Ghost" cast members (e.g. Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate) and acclaimed writer/director/producer Brian Volk-Weiss. Theme song by Steve Schiltz. Tune in to watch on BronxNet's BX Arts channel 68 Optimum/ 2134 FiOS in the Bronx and...
BRONX, NY
TV Fanatic

Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Did Cassie and Jenny find a way to take down the villains?. On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7, their search put them on a collision course with someone they thought was a friend. Meanwhile, Ronald and Scarlet worked to break out and made themselves bigger targets in the process.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 3 air date for Yellowstone prequel on Paramount+

After the launch of the first two episodes on Paramount+ today, do you want to get the 1883 season 1 episode 3 air date? What about the future of the story?. The first order of business here is noting that the schedule for Paramount+ is a little different than the Paramount Network itself. The network will be featuring episode 2 next week; however, this said episode is already available for those with the streaming service. They’re giving you two episodes right away as a way to encourage you to subscribe; meanwhile, episode 3 is going to be coming on Sunday, December 26. We know it is the holiday season, but that isn’t stopping the folks at the network from handing over new episodes. They see no real reason not to do this, given that they are not in any way beholden on people watching live. It’s, at least for the time being, one of the luxuries that the powers-that-be have.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 4 spoilers: Who is the mysterious Ben?

We know that at the moment, there are some changes coming to the world of Legacies season 4. Take, for example, the fact that Kaylee Bryant is leaving the show. If you haven’t heard about that bit of news as of yet, you can check it out over at the link here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Big Sky season 2 episode 8 promo: Is Cassie in grave danger?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to see Big Sky season 2 episode 8, and odds are, this will be a showdown of the ages in so many ways. There is SO much going on at the moment, whether it be with Tonya, with Travis, or of course a long-established adversary in Ronald. He’s escaped from Wolf’s clutches, but what is he going to do? It does seem like getting vengeance on Cassie is at the top of her priority list and he’s going to confront her — at least if the promo below serves as any indication.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Ghosts Review: Possession (Season 1 Episode 10)

Ghosts depart this year in style with a chaotic Cheeto-fueled fever dream of possessions and silly spirit lore. The most paranormal-heavy plot yet to challenge this bubbly manor’s dynamic, Ghosts Season 1 Episode 10, “Possession,” asks the question, “what happens when a Victorian-era cocaine addict accidentally possesses a man and discovers peanut butter?”
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 7: Is a big Donald Ressler episode coming?

At the time of this writing, there isn’t a ton of confirmed news out there about The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 — other than, of course, it returning on January 6. So what do we know for sure about it? For starters, it’s the first conceptual episode of the season. The title is “Between Sleep and Awake,” which means that this isn’t going to be so much about a Blacklister as it is a single character or story. There’s also a legitimate chance that Donald Ressler could be at the core of everything we see coming up.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Matthew Macfadyen explains Succession season 3 cliffhanger

Matthew Macfadyen has been discussing the shocking culmination of Succession season 3 with Deadline, in which he describes Tom Wambsgans’ decision to betray Shiv as “an accumulation, a pivot by a thousand cuts.”. Macfadyen says that he and the rest of the cast didn’t know what was coming;...
TV SERIES

