Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5: Will there be a big cliffhanger?

After the launch of the first two episodes on Paramount+ today, do you want to get the 1883 season 1 episode 3 air date? What about the future of the story?. The first order of business here is noting that the schedule for Paramount+ is a little different than the Paramount Network itself. The network will be featuring episode 2 next week; however, this said episode is already available for those with the streaming service. They’re giving you two episodes right away as a way to encourage you to subscribe; meanwhile, episode 3 is going to be coming on Sunday, December 26. We know it is the holiday season, but that isn’t stopping the folks at the network from handing over new episodes. They see no real reason not to do this, given that they are not in any way beholden on people watching live. It’s, at least for the time being, one of the luxuries that the powers-that-be have.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO