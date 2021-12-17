ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

U.S. Steel Announces Q4 Expectations; Shares Drop on Order Concerns

By Priti Ramgarhia
smarteranalyst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has provided adjusted EBITDA guidance of about $1.65 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. Though the guidance indicates another quarter of strong performance, management has warned of a temporary slowdown in orders. Following the news, shares of the American integrated steel producer...

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

MSC Industrial Beats Q1 Earnings Expectations

MSC Industrial (NYSE: MSM) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results. Driven by robust top-line performance as well as efficient cost controls, MSM exceeded both earnings and revenue estimates . MSC Industrial is one of the largest industrial equipment distributors in the United States, distributing metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations, and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

SeaChange Stock Gains 9.5% on Merger Announcement

Digital advertising company SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) has announced plans to merge with Triller Hold Co LLC. The combined company is expected to be valued at about $5 billion. Shares of SeaChange rallied 9.5% on Wednesday and were up another 4.6% at the time of writing on Thursday. Agreed...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

CarMax Plunges 6.7% Despite Robust Q3 Results

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. America’s largest used car retailer CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) delivered robust third-quarter results, with both revenue and earnings exceeding estimates by a huge margin.CarMax’s used car business witnessed significant growth from online offerings due to favorable average selling prices, solid inventory, staffing levels, and global chip shortages, which hampers the production of new automobiles.
RETAIL
smarteranalyst.com

Preferred Bank Declares 13.2% Hike in Quarterly Dividend

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) raised its quarterly dividend by 13.2% to $0.43 per share. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks chartered by the State, with its deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Notably, shares have gained 40% over the past year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Steel#Foreign Exchange#Ebitda#American#Flat#Mini Mill#European
smarteranalyst.com

Sempra to Sell 10% Interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners for $1.8B

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has agreed to sell 10% of its non-controlling interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners to a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), in an all-cash deal worth $1.785 billion. Based in the U.S., Sempra is an energy infrastructure company...
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

BlackBerry Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations; Shares Down

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates. The beat was driven by robust sequential billings and revenue growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Cybersecurity business segments. However, shares of the intelligent security software and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

Thor Industries to Buyback $250M Shares; Shares Rise

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THOR) revealed that its Board has authorized the repurchase of up to $250 million of its common shares untill December 21, 2024. Thor is a U.S.- based manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) that sells towable and motorized RVs through...
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Dye & Durham to Buy Link Group; Shares Pop

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Dye & Durham (DND), a provider of cloud-based solutions for legal firms, has announced it has signed a deal to acquire Australian-based Link Administration Holdings Limited for C$3.2 billion. As part of the deal, Dye & Durham will also indirectly acquire Link Group’s...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

GE Digital Inks Deal to Buy Opus One; Shares Gain

GE Digital, a subsidiary of the American multinational conglomerate corporation General Electric (NYSE: GE), has inked a deal to snap up software company Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation. The financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps. Following the news, shares of the company rose 3.4% to close at...
SOFTWARE
investing.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Goldman Sachs’ Prediction That Oil Could Hit $100

The gradual global economic recovery and anticipated relatively moderate effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant could increase the demand for oil in 2022. According to Goldman Sachs’ (GS), oil prices could hit $100. Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally sound oil-related stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil (MRO), and APA Corporation (APA). Let’s discuss.The major stock market indexes climbed for the second day in succession yesterday after President Biden reassured the nation that his government has no plans to return to March 2020 style pandemic-driven lockdowns. Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) believes that oil demand will reach a new high in 2022 and again in 2023. GS’ head of energy research, Damien Courvalin, believes that oil prices can soar to $100 per barrel.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Moody’s Upgrades Apple’s Long-Term Credit Rating to ‘AAA’

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) received an upgrade to its credit rating. On December 21, Moody’s upgraded the tech giant’s long-term credit rating to the highest ‘AAA’ with a stable outlook, according to Reuters. Following the news, Apple shares, which is...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

2021’s most transformational deals in trucking

Deal flow was heavy in the trucking industry during 2021. Most players in the space have seen multiple quarters of record earnings and cash flows. Whether it was looking for a place to put newfound cash to work, adding drivers and equipment in a capacity-constrained market or bolting on a new mode to the transportation offering, many carriers were actively vetting deals and buying assets.
INDUSTRY
siliconangle.com

BlackBerry shares drop despite better-than-expected earnings report

Shares in BlackBerry Ltd. dropped in after-hours trading today despite the company delivering better-than-expected earnings results. For the quarter ended Nov. 30, BlackBerry reported a loss of five cents per share on revenue of $184 million, compared with a loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $218 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts had been predicting a loss of seven cents per share on revenue of $173.6 million.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Carnival Books Wider-than-Expected Q4 Loss; Shares Rose

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) has reported a larger-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. The cruise ship operator also posted net revenues that missed analysts’ expectations. Meanwhile, management remains hopeful and positive for the next year on the back of strong demand and improved operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

FactSet Beats Q1 Earnings Expectations

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Factset Research (NYSE: FDS) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates driven by robust continuing business momentum. Based in the U.S., FactSet Research is a financial data and software company that provides integrated financial information, analytical applications and software...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Krispy Kreme Raises FY21 Guidance; Shares Plunge 7%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of American doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) plunged 6.9% despite the company raising its full-year fiscal 2021 guidance. So far, DNUT shares have lost 23.9% after its IPO was issued in July 2021. Shares have been trading at a...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy