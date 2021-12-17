Worth County's Chip Cooper headlines All-Region 1-AA Football Team

Will Hammock

Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper was selected as a Player of the Year on the All-Region 1-AA Football Team picked by the region’s coaches.

Cooper, a junior, and Thomasville defensive back were each named Player of the Year.

Worth also put tight end Mackenzie Daniels, wide receiver Parker Weaver, wide receiver Owen Hancock and offensive lineman Hayden Booth on the first-team all-region offense. The Rams had two players on the first-team defense, defensive lineman Chris Manuel and punter Riley Mason.

Worth’s second-team selections were defensive lineman Drew Dixon, linebacker Jaylen Fluellen and safety Hunter Barber.